The Trueness Project to Host Global Peace Event: The Grand Butterfly Gathering 2025

DANIEL , WY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 28, 2025, the town of Jackson, Wyoming, will become the epicenter of global peace and transformation as it welcomes The Grand Butterfly Gathering 2025. Organized by The Trueness Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, this landmark event seeks to unite individuals and organizations from around the world to promote peace, foster love, and inspire collective action for a better future.This unique gathering invites participants from diverse sectors, including governments, academia, global organizations, media, community leaders, philanthropists, and individuals passionate about change. A highlight of the event will be an attempt to set a world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as butterflies—a symbolic act reflecting transformation, unity, and resilience.The Grand Butterfly Gathering provides a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration among change-makers, encouraging new partnerships that can lead to global impact. “The butterfly symbolizes transformation, beauty, and resilience—qualities the world needs now more than ever,” says Ali Mehdaoui, founder of The ME Studios and a key sponsor of the event.To enhance participation, the first 1,000 attendees who register and join in person will receive an exclusive luxury incentive : a 5-day, 6-night all-inclusive vacation to the Caribbean or Mexico. This offer reflects the event's emphasis on connection, personal growth, and creating transformative experiences.About The Trueness Project:The Trueness Project is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering authenticity, integrity, and positive change through innovative events, strategic mentorship, and community initiatives. By empowering individuals and organizations, The Trueness Project inspires transformation and contributes to building a more harmonious world.This initiative is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to bring together visionaries and global leaders to address pressing challenges and harness the collective power of humanity for peace and progress and the vision of it Director M Teresa Lawrence Event Details:Date: June 28, 2025Location: Jackson, WyomingPurpose: To foster global peace, promote unity, and inspire transformation through a historic gathering of individuals and organizations.

