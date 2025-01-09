Lisk, 1000StartupID and Angelhack Partner to Launch Indonesia’s 1st Government Supported WEB3 Incubator Lisk Spark offers a comprehensive suite of resources designed to enable developers and entrepreneurs to succeed:

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisk AngelHack , and 1000StartupID have partnered to introduce Lisk Spark , Indonesia’s first government-supported Web3 incubator, offering a complete ecosystem to help entrepreneurs build and scale decentralized applications (dApps). Participants benefit from both technical expertise and business development support, ensuring a well-rounded foundation for sustainable ventures.AngelHack’s global experience provides founders with international exposure and showcases their innovations on a broader stage. Simultaneously, local mentorship through 1000StartupID helps participants build meaningful connections within Indonesia’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.With support from the Directorate General of Informatics Applications (DGIA) under the Ministry of Communications and Informatics Technology (MCIT), Lisk Spark merges Lisk’s cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain technology, 1000StartupID’s extensive local network, and AngelHack’s global innovation expertise. This collaboration serves as a powerful launchpad for dApp development and establishes a new benchmark for Indonesia’s tech startup ecosystem.Lisk Spark offers a comprehensive suite of resources to empower developers and entrepreneurs to succeed. The program leverages Lisk's capabilities within the Optimism Superchain, utilizing the OP Stack alongside Optimism and Base for seamless interoperability and scalability across blockchain networks. Participants gain access to local and international networks of mentors, industry experts, and potential investors, along with technical guidance and business development resources that lower barriers for dApp builders.With a grant pool of up to USD $150,000, teams meeting the program's requirements receive funding to support the development and growth of innovative projects within the Lisk ecosystem. Beyond technical expertise, participants are equipped to build sustainable, scalable startups, unlocking opportunities in both domestic and global markets.“The growing interest from local innovators and the success of our partnership with the Indonesian government has driven the launch of Lisk Spark. It’s a testament to Indonesia’s potential to become a leader in the blockchain space,” said Dominic Schwenter, COO of Lisk. "Lisk Spark delivers a tailor-made program for builders seeking to transform bold ideas into sustainable Web3 ventures.”“Lisk Spark combines the best of blockchain technology with AngelHack’s expertise in accelerating innovation through hackathons and entrepreneurship programs,” said Justin Ng, Director of Ecosystem Development at AngelHack. “We’re excited to empower Indonesian entrepreneurs with hands-on experience, mentorship, and global connections to transform bold ideas into sustainable Web3 ventures.”About LiskLisk is a Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to bringing web3 adoption in high-growth markets back to Ethereum. By leveraging cost-efficient, scalable, and innovative Layer 2 technology, Lisk enables real-world applications in high-growth markets to operate efficiently on Ethereum for the first time. Lisk's founder-focused approach provides a comprehensive ecosystem of startup programs, tooling, seed liquidity, and knowledge bases to support local founders from inception to success.As a long-standing Web3 infrastructure project, Lisk has been contributing towards democratizing blockchain accessibility for developers globally since 2016. As an original member of the Optimism Superchain, Lisk plays a pivotal role in building the industry's first truly interoperable supernetwork alongside Optimism, Base, Mode, and Worldchain.About AngelHackSince 2011, AngelHack has been a trusted ally in developer relations, innovation programs, and talent recruitment for technology leaders. AngelHack was founded on the idea of bringing creators together. Our first project was a hackathon – a space developers could discover opportunities, entrepreneurs could shape their ideas into reality, and innovative companies could engage with a vibrant ecosystem of code creators and change makers.Since then, AngelHack has introduced quests, developer events, incubators, and much more – bringing the global developer community together with companies, government entities, and non-profits in over 100 cities worldwide to bring impact on a global scale.Lisk Spark Applications Are Now Open!If you’re ready to shape the future of web3 innovation in Indonesia, join Lisk Spark and unlock the resources, mentorship, and global connections you need to succeed in Web3. For more information or to apply, visit: http://go.liskspark.com/LSPR Prospective partners and investors are also invited to attend the Lisk Spark Showcase Day and connect with the next wave of Web3 innovators. To reserve your spot, please email: marketing@liskspark.com

