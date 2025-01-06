New webinar to cover changes in work-based learning coding

The Iowa Department of Education is hosting an upcoming webinar that focuses on coding specific to work-based learning. School counselors, administrators, board secretaries, central office administrative support staff, career and technical education teachers, data personnel or others involved in Student Reporting in Iowa (SRI) data reporting are encouraged to attend the Work-Based Learning Coding webinar on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m.

Participants will learn how to code and report work-based learning experiences under the new definition established by Senate File 2411. Department team members will also share how to report this data in the student information system for SRI reporting and provide recommendations for ways to expand work-based learning programs with minimal changes to current curriculum and schedules. Additionally, partners from the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship at Iowa Workforce Development will be available to answer questions related to Quality Pre-Apprenticeship (QPA) and Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs.

Accurate and uniform coding helps ensure Iowa is precisely capturing the growing number of students who engage in work-based learning experiences and overall postsecondary readiness. To assist schools, the Department has released a Work-Based Learning Course Naming and Coding fact sheet.

Registration for the Work-Based Learning Coding webinar is now open. More information about work-based learning in Iowa can be found on the Department’s Career-Connecting Learning webpage.