Iowa teachers named as finalists for prestigious mathematics and science awards

Five outstanding Iowa educators have been named as finalists for the 2025 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

This year’s list of finalists honors mathematics educators Catherine Leipold, Curtis Martinek and Adam Paulson and science educators Gregory Barord and Matt Harding.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the highest recognition that a K-12 teacher may receive in the United States for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science. Up to 100 teachers are recognized each year, and awards alternate each year between elementary and secondary teachers. The 2025 awards will recognize outstanding secondary teachers.

“These exceptional secondary teachers represent the best of mathematics and science education in Iowa,” said April Pforts, mathematics consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “We are proud to recognize them as finalists for the PAEMST awards.”

Since 1983, more than 5,500 teachers have been honored through PAEMST. Awardees represent all 50 states, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools and six additional U.S. jurisdictions. On behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the awards are administered by the National Science Foundation.

All awardees receive a $10,000 prize from the National Science Foundation and a signed certificate from the President of the United States. PAEMST recipients also receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to attend an award ceremony and meet with legislators and other educators through several professional development opportunities.

The official 2025 awardees are anticipated to be announced later this year.

Information on the 2025 PAEMST finalists is included below:

PAEMST Mathematics:

Catherine Leipold, Waterloo Community School District

Leipold is a 22-year teacher at Waterloo West High School. She currently teaches Geometry and International Baccalaureate Mathematics for grades 9-12. Leipold was also an Iowa PAEMST finalist in 1999 and 2023.

Curtis Martinek, Gilbert Community School District

Martinek is a 22-year teacher at Gilbert High School. He currently teaches Algebra 1, Geometry, Precalculus and AP Calculus AB for grades 9-12. Martinek was also an Iowa PAEMST finalist in 1999 and 2015.

Adam Paulson, Waukee Community School District

Paulson is a 17-year teacher, most recently at Waukee High School. He currently teaches Algebra 2, AP Calculus BC and AP Statistics for grades 10-12. Paulson was also an Iowa PAEMST finalist in 2023.



PAEMST Science:

Gregory Barord, Des Moines Public Schools

Barord is an 11-year teacher at Central Campus Regional Academy. He has a Ph.D. in Marine Biology and Biological Oceanography and currently teaches Marine Biology for grades 10-12.

Matt Harding, Iowa City Community School District

Harding is a 25-year teacher at Iowa City Liberty High School. He currently teaches Physics, AP Physics 1 and 2 and AP Physics C Mechanics for grades 10-12.