Parkinson's Disease Market to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2034: Growth Opportunities for Pharma

Companies like Novartis, Annovis Bio, AbbVie, and others are advancing Parkinson's Disease treatments, focusing on improving symptoms and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Parkinson's Disease, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Parkinson's Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Parkinson's Disease, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Parkinson's Disease treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Parkinson's Disease symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Parkinson's Disease alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Parkinson's Disease treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Parkinson's Disease.

To Know in detail about the Parkinson's Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Parkinson's Disease Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Parkinson's Disease Market Report:

• According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2023, there were approximately 2.7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM.

• The United States accounted for 45% of the Parkinson's disease cases, while Japan and Germany represented 9% and 18%, respectively.

• DelveInsight's model estimates 695 thousand male and 517 thousand female Parkinson's disease cases in the US in 2023, with male cases projected to outpace female cases by 2034.

• In 2023, the EU4 and UK saw the highest number of Parkinson's disease cases in Stage III (409 thousand), followed by Stage II (406 thousand), and Stage V with the least (53 thousand).

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest diagnosed prevalent cases with nearly 495 thousand in 2023, followed by France with 277 thousand, and Spain with the least (149 thousand).

• Japan had around 135 thousand male and 123 thousand female Parkinson's disease cases in 2023, with cases expected to rise during the forecast period.

• In the US, there were 19 thousand Parkinson's disease cases in the ≤49 years age group, 215 thousand in 50–64 years, 449 thousand in 65–74 years, and 527 thousand in ≥75 years in 2023.

• The market size for Parkinson's disease in the US was approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2023, expected to increase due to rising awareness and emerging therapies.

• The total market size for Parkinson's disease in EU4 and the UK was around USD 988 million in 2023, comprising 31% of the total 7MM market revenue.

• In November 2024, Sunbird Bio announced successful classification of blood samples from Parkinson's disease-positive patients with 86% accuracy using its diagnostic technology to detect aggregated alpha-synuclein proteins.

• In October 2024, AbbVie received FDA approval for VYALEV (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), a treatment for motor fluctuations in advanced Parkinson's disease, marking the first 24-hour continuous subcutaneous infusion of a levodopa-based therapy.

• Emerging therapies include SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump), tavapadon, P2B001 (extended-release pramipexole and rasagiline), and ND0612 (levodopa/carbidopa), and others.

• Leading companies driving advancements in Parkinson's disease treatments include Amneal Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Two B, and others.

Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra, a specific region of the brain, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. It develops gradually, with symptoms advancing through five stages, typically classified as Stage I to Stage V. The condition manifests through motor symptoms like tremors, slowness of movement (bradykinesia), and muscle stiffness (rigidity), as well as non-motor symptoms such as cognitive changes, mood and sleep disorders, and autonomic dysfunction, as noted by the NHS. However, the severity and progression of symptoms vary widely among individuals.

The exact cause of Parkinson’s disease remains unclear, but a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors is believed to play a significant role. Other potential risk factors include age, gender, prior head trauma, and the use of certain medications, contributing to the complex nature of this disorder.

Get a Free sample for the Parkinson's Disease Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/parkinsons-disease-market-size-analysis-treatment?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Parkinson's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

• Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Parkinson's Disease epidemiology trends @ Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Parkinson's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Parkinson's Disease drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Parkinson's Disease treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Parkinson's Disease drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Parkinson's Disease pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Parkinson's Disease treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Parkinson's Disease.

Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook

Parkinson’s disease is a progressively debilitating neurodegenerative disorder with an unclear cause and pathogenesis. Its global burden continues to rise, driven by aging populations and environmental factors. The disease manifests through hallmark motor symptoms such as bradykinesia, rigidity, tremors, and postural instability, alongside non-motor symptoms like depression, cognitive impairment, and autonomic dysfunction, all of which significantly diminish the quality of life. Diagnosing Parkinson’s remains challenging due to its symptom overlap with other movement disorders, though imaging techniques like PET scans have been helpful in improving accuracy.

While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, various pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions aim to manage its symptoms. Carbidopa/levodopa remains the gold standard treatment, with newer formulations like CREXONT (approved in August 2024) and RYTARY (approved in 2015) providing additional symptom relief. Other options include DUOPA, a carbidopa/levodopa enteral suspension, and HARUROPI TAPE (ropinirole HCL), a transdermal patch. However, innovation in treatment modalities has been relatively slow.

The Parkinson’s treatment landscape still faces significant unmet needs, particularly in curative and disease-modifying therapies. Critical challenges include improved motor symptom management, especially for tremors, gait, and balance, as well as addressing psychosis.

Despite these challenges, the development pipeline for Parkinson’s therapies shows promise. Emerging treatments targeting alpha-synuclein pathology—a key driver of neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s—offer hope for disease-modifying solutions in the near future. Additionally, regenerative approaches like stem cell and gene therapies are paving the way for transformative advancements. Over the coming years, these innovations could yield effective options that redefine the treatment paradigm for Parkinson’s disease.

The pipeline of late-stage drugs expected to enter the market during the forecast period includes Supernus Pharmaceuticals/Britannia Pharmaceuticals’ SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump), AbbVie’s tavapadon, Pharma Two B’s P2B001 (a combination of extended-release pramipexole and rasagiline), and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (NeuroDerm)’s ND0612 (levodopa/carbidopa). If approved, these therapies have the potential to significantly influence market dynamics, though their ultimate success remains to be seen.

Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers

• The increasing global aging population and improved diagnostic capabilities have led to a higher reported prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, driving demand for effective therapeutics. This creates a significant market opportunity for innovative treatments targeting both motor and non-motor symptoms.

• The growing pipeline of disease-modifying therapies, gene therapies, and innovative drug delivery systems like brain-penetrant molecules and infusion devices are revolutionizing Parkinson’s disease management.

Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers

• The development of Parkinson’s therapies, particularly disease-modifying drugs, involves significant investment in research and clinical trials, with stringent regulatory requirements.

• Advanced therapies like deep brain stimulation and gene therapies may be cost-prohibitive for many patients and are often inaccessible in low-income regions.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Parkinson's Disease Companies: UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others.

• Key Parkinson's Disease Therapies: SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump), tavapadon, P2B001 (extended-release pramipexole and rasagiline), and ND0612 (levodopa/carbidopa), and others.

• Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease currently marketed, and Parkinson's Disease emerging therapies

• Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease market drivers and Parkinson's Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Parkinson's Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Parkinson's Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Parkinson's Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Parkinson's Disease

4. Parkinson's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Parkinson's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Parkinson's Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Parkinson's Disease

9. Parkinson's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs

11. Parkinson's Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers

16. Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers

17. Parkinson's Disease Appendix

18. Parkinson's Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/progressive-supranuclear-palsy-market

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/multiple-system-atrophy-msa-market

Dementia with Lewy Bodies APAC Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/dementia-with-lewy-bodies-market-size-and-forecast

Alzheimer's Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/alzheimers-disease-ad-market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.