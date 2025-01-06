Osteoporosis Market to Grow Rapidly: Exciting Opportunities for Pharma Companies with New Treatments by 2034

Companies like Paradigm Biopharma, Organogenesis, and Sorrento Therapeutics are revolutionizing Osteoporosis treatments for better outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Osteoporosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Osteoporosis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Osteoporosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Osteoporosis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Osteoporosis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Osteoporosis symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Osteoporosis alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Osteoporosis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Osteoporosis.

Some of the key insights of Osteoporosis Market Report:

• As per the International Osteoporosis Foundation (2024), approximately 75 million people in Europe, the US, and Japan are affected by osteoporosis, with Asia facing underdiagnosis and undertreatment, particularly in high-risk patients who have already fractured.

• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2021), 43.1% of adults aged 50 and over have low bone mass, a precursor to osteoporosis, with higher rates in women (51.5%) than men (33.5%).

• As per the National Institute of Health Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases National Resource Center, more than 53 million people in the United States have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass.

• On November 6, 2024, the FDA accepted the biologics license application for HLX14, a denosumab (PROLIA/XGEVA) biosimilar, from Organon and Shanghai Henlius Biotech, approved for treating postmenopausal women at high fracture risk.

• In April 2024, Entera Bio published Phase II trial data for EB613 for postmenopausal women with low bone mineral density (BMD) or osteoporosis in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR).

• In March 2024, the US FDA communicated that it would issue a ruling on the use of treatment-related changes in BMD as a surrogate endpoint for fractures in future osteoporosis drug trials within 10 months.

• Emerging therapies for osteoporosis include EB613, RT-102, and others.

• Leading companies in the osteoporosis treatment market include Paradigm Biopharma, Organogenesis, Amzell, Sorrento Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene/Juniper Biologics, Biosplice Therapeutics, AKL Research and Development, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Xalud Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Grünenthal, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, UnicoCell Biomed, Medipost, Moebius Medical, Propella Therapeutics/Vizuri Health Sciences, Medivir, Novartis, BioSolution, Centrexion Therapeutics, Levicept, Merck KGaA/TrialSpark, Novo Nordisk, and others.

Osteoporosis Overview

Osteoporosis is a systemic bone disorder marked by reduced bone mass and the deterioration of bone microstructure, leading to increased bone fragility and a higher risk of fractures. This condition, as defined by international consensus in 1993, highlights its impact on bone density and structure, as well as the increased likelihood of fractures. Various factors contribute to the development of osteoporosis, including hyperparathyroidism, high blood sugar, medications, smoking, alcohol consumption, oxidative stress, inflammation, calcium deficiency, and menopause.

The most common symptoms of osteoporosis include vertebral compression fractures and hip fractures, which occur due to weakened bone structures. Compression fractures in the spine often cause mid-back pain. Genetic predisposition, lack of physical activity, and insufficient calcium and vitamin D intake are key risk factors for osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Osteoporosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Osteoporosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis

• Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis

• Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis

• Treatable Cases of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Osteoporosis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Osteoporosis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Osteoporosis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Osteoporosis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Osteoporosis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Market Outlook

The osteoporosis market in the 7MM is set to experience significant shifts during the forecast period, driven by changing epidemiological trends and the anticipated introduction of new treatments. As the population ages and the incidence of osteoporosis-related fractures rises, the demand for effective therapies is expected to increase. Currently, widely prescribed medications include bisphosphonates such as Alendronate (Binosto, Fosamax) and Risedronate (Actonel, Atelvia), with other FDA-approved drugs like RECLAST (Zoledronic acid), EVENITY (romosozumab), and PROLIA (denosumab) also playing a key role in managing the condition. Additionally, advancements in surgical options, such as kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty, as well as emerging treatments like OSSURE LOEP (AgNovos), are expected to enhance treatment outcomes further. These factors will contribute to a dynamic market landscape with improved therapeutic options for osteoporosis patients.

Osteoporosis Market Drivers

• As the global population ages, the prevalence of osteoporosis-related fractures is expected to rise significantly, driving the demand for treatments and therapies aimed at preventing and managing bone loss.

• Increased government funding and research investments are spurring the development of new osteoporosis treatments, contributing to market growth and more innovative approaches to disease management.

Osteoporosis Market Barriers

• The cost of newer osteoporosis treatments, such as biologics and monoclonal antibodies, remains high, which can limit access for a significant portion of the patient population, especially in low-income regions.

• Despite advances in symptom management, there are still no curative or disease-modifying treatments for osteoporosis, posing a challenge in reducing the long-term burden of the disease.

Scope of the Osteoporosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Osteoporosis Companies: Paradigm Biopharma, Organogenesis, Amzell, Sorrento Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene/Juniper Biologics, Biosplice Therapeutics, AKL Research and Development, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Xalud Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Grünenthal, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, UnicoCell Biomed, Medipost, Moebius Medical, Propella Therapeutics/Vizuri Health Sciences, Medivir, Novartis, BioSolution, Centrexion Therapeutics, Levicept, Merck KGaA/TrialSpark, Novo Nordisk, and others.

• Key Osteoporosis Therapies:EB613, RT-102, and others.

• Osteoporosis Therapeutic Assessment: Osteoporosis currently marketed, and Osteoporosis emerging therapies

• Osteoporosis Market Dynamics: Osteoporosis market drivers and Osteoporosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Osteoporosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Osteoporosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Osteoporosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Osteoporosis

3. SWOT analysis of Osteoporosis

4. Osteoporosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Osteoporosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Osteoporosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Osteoporosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Osteoporosis

9. Osteoporosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Osteoporosis Unmet Needs

11. Osteoporosis Emerging Therapies

12. Osteoporosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Osteoporosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Osteoporosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Osteoporosis Market Drivers

16. Osteoporosis Market Barriers

17. Osteoporosis Appendix

18. Osteoporosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

