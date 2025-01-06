Ovarian Cancer Market Set for Explosive Growth: Breakthrough Therapies and Opportunities for Pharma Companies by 2034

Companies like AbbVie, Verastem Oncology, Hoffman-La Roche, are advancing Ovarian Cancer treatments, focusing on improving symptoms and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Ovarian Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Ovarian Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Ovarian Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Ovarian Cancer (axSpA), offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Ovarian Cancer treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Ovarian Cancer symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Ovarian Cancer alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Ovarian Cancer treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Ovarian Cancer.

To Know in detail about the Ovarian Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Ovarian Cancer Market Report:

• In 2023, the total diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer in the 7MM comprised ~57K cases, projected to decrease to ~42K by 2034.

• In 2020, the European Cancer Information System (ECIS) reported 7.2K cases in Germany, 5.3K in France, 5.4K in Italy, 3.5K in Spain, and 6.1K in the UK.

• In 2023, the age-specific ovarian cancer cases in the US were ~280 (<20 years), ~2.3K (20–44 years), ~8.1K (45–64 years), ~7.8K (65–84 years), and ~1.4K (≥85 years), projected to decrease by 2034.

• In 2023, the highest diagnosed ovarian cancer cases in EU4 and the UK were observed in Germany (~6.4K cases), expected to decrease to ~4.6K cases by 2034.

• In 2023, type-specific cases of ovarian cancer in Japan were ~10.7K (epithelial), ~300 (mucinous), ~1.3K (clear cell), ~1K (endometriosis), and ~5.2K (serous), projected to decrease by 2034.

• The first-line treated ovarian cancer cases in the US in 2023 were ~15.6K, with ~10K in second-line, ~6.9K in third-line, and ~4.6K in fourth-line or higher.

• Approved therapies include RUBRACA (Rucaparib), ZEJULA (Niraparib), and LYNPARZA (Olaparib).

• In January 2025, the FDA prioritized the NDA review for the combination of avutometinib (VS-6766) and defactinib (VS-6063) for adult patients with KRAS-mutant recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer after at least one prior systemic therapy.

• In December 2024, Verastem Oncology announced the FDA’s acceptance of the New Drug Application for avutometinib combined with defactinib to treat KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer.

• In May 2024, Allarity Therapeutics completed a Phase II trial for stenoparib, with subsequent trials planned.

• Emerging therapies include Relacorilant (CORT125134), Nemvaleukin alfa, Maveropepimut-S, Vigil, Oregovomab, Stenoparib, Tedopi (OSE 2101), ROZLYTREK (entrectinib), and avutometinib among others.

• Leading companies in ovarian cancer treatment include Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Verastem Oncology, Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Pharmaand GmbH, and others.

Ovarian Cancer Overview

Ovarian cancer originates in the ovaries or nearby regions, such as the fallopian tubes and peritoneum. The ovaries, located on either side of the uterus, play a vital role in reproduction by producing eggs and hormones like estrogen and progesterone.

Diagnosing ovarian cancer involves a comprehensive approach starting with a detailed medical history and a thorough physical examination, including pelvic and rectal evaluations. This process also considers signs of endocrine dysfunction, paraneoplastic syndromes, and metastatic indicators such as lymphadenopathy, pleural effusion, or an umbilical mass. Since no single test can definitively diagnose ovarian cancer, physicians rely on a combination of symptoms, patient history, physical findings, biopsies, blood tests, and imaging techniques like ultrasound, CT, and MRI scans. Additional laboratory tests, including Full Blood Count (FBC), tumor marker assessments, and genetic testing, are also employed to aid in diagnosis.

Get a Free sample for the Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ovarian-cancer-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ovarian Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Diagnosed Incident Cases

• Age-specific Cases

• Type-specific Cases

• Stage-specific Cases

• Linewise Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Ovarian Cancer epidemiology trends @ Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Ovarian Cancer drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Ovarian Cancer treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Ovarian Cancer drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Ovarian Cancer pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Ovarian Cancer treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Ovarian Cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Market Outlook

The ovarian cancer market is poised for significant transformation, driven by ongoing clinical development of promising therapies by key players such as Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Verastem Oncology, and Hoffmann-La Roche. These companies are actively advancing their lead candidates across various stages of clinical trials, aiming to introduce innovative treatments for ovarian cancer.

Market growth is expected to be propelled by introducing new therapies with improved clinical profiles, increased adoption of targeted and advanced treatment modalities, and enhanced market penetration supported by digital technology. Factors such as a large patient population heightened awareness, and increased government funding further contribute to the market's positive trajectory.

In the United States, PARP inhibitors are anticipated to dominate the fourth-line and above-treatment landscape during the forecast period. However, challenges such as the entry of biosimilars or generics and patent expirations of existing drugs could pose hurdles to sustained market expansion.

Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers

• The development and increasing adoption of targeted therapies, such as PARP inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, have significantly improved treatment outcomes for ovarian cancer.

• The development and increasing adoption of targeted therapies, such as PARP inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, have significantly improved treatment outcomes for ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Market Barriers

• The financial burden associated with targeted therapies and advanced treatment options remains a significant barrier, limiting access for many patients and posing a challenge to widespread market penetration.

• The expiration of patents for leading ovarian cancer drugs and the subsequent introduction of biosimilars and generics are expected to create pricing pressures, hindering revenue growth for branded therapies.

Scope of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Ovarian Cancer Companies: Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Verastem Oncology, Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, GmbH, and others.

• Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies: Relacorilant (CORT125134), Nemvaleukin alfa, Maveropepimut-S, Vigil, Oregovomab, Stenoparib, Tedopi (OSE 2101), ROZLYTREK (entrectinib), avutometinib and others.

• Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Ovarian Cancer currently marketed, and Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies

• Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Ovarian Cancer market drivers and Ovarian Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Ovarian Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Ovarian Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ovarian Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Ovarian Cancer

4. Ovarian Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ovarian Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ovarian Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ovarian Cancer

9. Ovarian Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Ovarian Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Ovarian Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ovarian Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers

16. Ovarian Cancer Market Barriers

17. Ovarian Cancer Appendix

18. Ovarian Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/polycystic-ovary-syndrome-market

Cervical Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cervical-cancer-market

Breast Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/breast-cancer-market

Endometrial Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/endometrial-cancer-market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.