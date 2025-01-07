What drives globally disruptive innovation in China? IDEO reflects on 20 years in this dynamic, extreme market

As a global design and innovation firm, we are continually learning what’s next for design and innovation, and China offers an abundance of opportunities for this.” — Remy Jauffret, Partner and Managing Director of IDEO China

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the increasing complexity of running global business operations, China remains a significant market, requiring companies to develop a strategic perspective on new growth and supply chain ecosystems. For those who leverage it effectively, China has become a catalyst for creating globally competitive products, brands, and digital platforms. Today, both Chinese and international organizations that demonstrate the bravery and curiosity to tap into these unique conditions are gaining ground in building global resilience and pioneering new forms of excellence in delivering value."China’s unique combination of rapid change and growing consumer sophistication has taught us to rethink our own assumptions about innovation," says Remy Jauffret, Partner and Managing Director of IDEO China. "As a global design and innovation firm, we are continually learning what’s next for design and innovation, and China offers an abundance of opportunities for this."IDEO, the global design and innovation firm best known for its collaborations with iconic companies such as Apple, Meta, Nike, Volvo, and LVMH, shares reflections on learning and developing innovative solutions in China, for China over the past 20 years. In the short documentary series Innovation & Disruption Leaders, featured on China Daily , IDEO employees and clients discuss how cultural context and unique ways of working drive creative competitiveness in China.In China, IDEO has partnered with multinational corporations to develop China-led innovation for global markets, helped international brands find local relevance for growth, and supported capability-building for China-specific innovation leadership teams.IDEO’s human-centered design approach uncovers strategic insights in human behavior and cultural context at the intersection of technological feasibility, helping to develop viable, category-leading solutions and strategies in the form of new ventures, brands, products, and services. IDEO is part of the Kyu Collective , a group of companies with a shared purpose of propelling the economy and society forward through creativity. Beyond China, IDEO has offices in San Francisco, Cambridge, Chicago, London, and Singapore.For more about IDEO China visit www.ideo.com/china For further inquiries contact: ChinaMedia@ideo.com

IDEO in I&D Campaign | The Changing Face of Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.