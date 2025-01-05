Visit by PM Lawrence Wong to Putrajaya, Malaysia, for the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat (Jan 2025)

Source: PMO

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make an official visit to Putrajaya, Malaysia from 6 to 7 January 2025 for the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat hosted by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The annual Leaders’ Retreat is a vital platform for the Prime Ministers to set the overall direction for bilateral cooperation, and identify new ways to further enhance connectivity to deliver tangible benefits to Singaporeans and Malaysians. Both sides will also continue constructive efforts towards managing our outstanding bilateral issues, taking into account our abiding interdependencies and shared commitment to forward-looking ties.

On 6 January 2025, Prime Minister Anwar will host dinner for Prime Minister Wong. The accompanying Ministers will also engage their Malaysian counterparts and other Malaysian Ministers. On 7 January 2025, Prime Minister Wong will attend an official welcome ceremony, which will be followed by a delegation meeting between both leaders and their delegations. Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Anwar will witness the exchange of several bilateral agreements and MOUs which reflect the multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership across various domains.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat, and Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development Sim Ann.

During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the Acting Prime Minister.

