Visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, 6 to 8 January 2025

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit Singapore from 6 to 8 January 2025 to attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS).

2 During her visit, Her Royal Highness will have separate meetings with Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. Her Royal Highness will also be hosted to separate meals by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

3 Her Royal Highness will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters by the National University of Singapore (NUS) in a ceremony at the Istana, in recognition of Her Royal Highness’ contributions to strengthening ties between Singapore and Thailand. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will confer the Honorary Doctor of Letters on Her Royal Highness in his capacity as NUS Chancellor.

5 JANUARY 2025