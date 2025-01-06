Fast-tracking better protection for bus drivers

Release date: 05/01/25

Innovative safety screens to provide greater protection for Adelaide’s bus drivers will be rolled out in half the time previously anticipated, with the Malinauskas Labor Government moving to fast-track the important initiative.

Last year, after lengthy consultation and a series of trials across the network, a final design prototype was chosen for the network-wide rollout of a nation-leading protective screen to keep our drivers safe from violent and anti-social passenger behaviour.

It was anticipated this would be installed in all Adelaide Metro buses over the next four years.

However, following the conclusion of the tender process and after collaborative discussions with the Transport Workers Union and bus companies, the Government has committed to see the rollout fast-tracked, with network-wide installation now set for completion before the end of 2026.

The security screen consists of stainless-steel black metal frames, with three polycarbonate screens of up to 9.5mm thickness. The screen is designed so as not to become detached if yanked or wrenched and will ensure drivers are shielded from violent and unruly passengers while also ensuring adequate vison to mirrors, doors and windscreen.

All government-owned buses are currently fitted with a three-quarter driver screen.

In addition, the Government is enhancing the security presence across Adelaide metro bus services, to provide additional peace of mind to patrons.

Afternoon security patrols across Adelaide’s south, outer north and outer north east have been extended, and are now running from 3pm until 1am, seven days a week, on all routes.

This marks a significant increase in the existing security presence, which previously ran from 5pm to midnight from Monday to Friday on the southern service, and from 6pm on the outer north. The outer north eastern O-Bahn services previously ran from 3pm till 11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 6pm to 1am Friday and Saturday.

The increase represents an additional 63 patrol hours each week.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

No-one deserves to feel threatened or intimidated at work.

We have seen some terrifying incidents in which hard-working bus drivers are verbally or physically assaulted.

My Government committed to our drivers and their union that we would provide a significantly stronger degree of protection, but we know this cannot come soon enough.

We’ve listened to their concerns, and have acted to ensure this rollout can be completed within two years.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

We are installing these protective screens across all our Adelaide Metro buses.

We know the stats show there has been a worrying increase in assaults on our drivers in recent years. Assaulting a bus drivers is an aggravated offence that can lead to jail – but that deterrent is not enough.

These protective screens will mean drivers can remain safe while they’re doing their job.

We have also significantly enhanced the security presence across much of our metro services, which will help ensure patrons feel safer and deter unruly or anti-social behaviour on our bus network.

Attributable to TWU SA/NT Branch secretary Sam McIntosh

This is a significant moment for our industry. It’s a big win for our community and our bus drivers.

Our drivers provide a vital service from dawn through to the last bus of the day. Drivers must be safe behind the wheel and fast-tracking the installation of protection screens is an essential step in making that happen.

Increasing security across our network shows a commitment to public transport, community safety and backing in the hard-working men and women who move our loved ones every day.

Let’s be clear: any form of abuse or violence on our buses is completely unacceptable will not be tolerated. Increasing security on the network sends a clear message and we will continue to be relentless in fighting for a bus network that is safe for everyone on board every trip.