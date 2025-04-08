$55 million in new funding support for drought affected farmers across SA

The Malinauskas State Government has today announced a further $55 million package of comprehensive assistance to support drought affected farmers and communities across South Australia.

The package builds upon the $18 million in initial assistance announced by the State Government in November 2024, taking the total drought assistance available to $73 million.

The package has been designed in direct consultation with primary producers, including a roundtable with farmers and key industry bodies hosted by the Premier last week.

Most of South Australia is experiencing drought conditions, including some regions with their lowest rainfall on record.

Even if the drought were to break, its impacts will continue for many months or years.

New assistance measures in the package include:

A further $13 million for On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Grants for rebates that assist with projects to manage drought conditions and strengthen drought preparedness;

An additional $4 million to assist charities with freight costs to transport donated fodder to assist farmers with feeding livestock;

Immediate financial relief by providing rebates for Emergency Services Levy and commercial vehicle registration fees for primary producers receiving the Commonwealth’s Farm Household Allowance;

$2.5 million for an immediate and comprehensive strategy to boost mental health and resilience in drought affected areas;

$1 million for Rural Financial Counselling Support;

$3.5 million in additional supports for Rural Small Businesses;

$3.1 million to assist with culling pests and manage kangaroo populations;

$4.5 million to support producers with the implementation of electronic identification (eID) for sheep and farmed goats;

$1.4 million to co-invest with councils in the upgrade of regional standpipes;

$1.1 million to support the provision of standpipes for critical water needs in the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu;

$500,000 to make bulk water available from Bundaleer and/or Beetaloo Reservoirs;

$2 million to assist sport and recreation clubs in drought affected areas through the Active Club Program;

$400,000 to develop and encourage new regional events in drought affected areas through the Regional Event Fund;

$250,000 to provide financial support for country students affected by drought to attend camps and excursions;

A further $250,000 for grants of up to $5,000 for the ‘Connecting Communities Events Program’, for groups to host events that foster social connections and provide support;

$17.4 million for Future Drought Fund Preparedness and Resilience programs;

These measures build upon the $18 million in support measures outlined in November 2024, which included an initial round of On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Grants, donated fodder transport assistance, health and wellbeing support, grants for the Connecting Communities Events Program, mentoring and counselling.

The package has been carefully designed to complement existing Commonwealth assistance which includes the Farm Household Allowance, concessional loans, resilience planning, the Farm Management Deposit Scheme and taxation measures.

For more information on drought support visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

When we announced our first drought relief package in November, I made clear that we would closely monitor the rollout of support and would not hesitate to act if needed.

In the time since, the drought has not abated. In fact, things have got worse.

We cannot make it rain. But we can take practical action to support our farmers and help prepare them for the next drought.

The package I announce today is wide ranging and has been designed taking on board the direct feedback of primary producers.

It includes immediate financial relief for those doing it toughest, significant mental health supports, support for wider regional communities and businesses.

I encourage all South Australians to support our primary producers where they can.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

We said more relief was on the way for farmers, we’ve been listening to their concerns and after last week’s round table discussion we’ve delivered.

This comprehensive package will not only offer immediate financial assistance to farmers, it’ll help support their industry and our regions into the future.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Our State Government is committed to supporting our primary producers and regional communities across the state, and today we’re standing with them following ongoing feedback about the support that will be needed through this drought.

I am constantly listening to farmers across the state, and the State Government has acted on direct feedback to design this comprehensive package.

Attributable to Chair of Grain Producers SA, John Gladigau

The State Government has clearly acknowledged the challenges facing grain producers due to the ongoing drought through this package, and we commend their commitment to delivering targeted support to both farmers and regional communities.

Grain Producers SA has actively advocated for many of the key initiatives within the $55 million drought support package, and we are encouraged to see the Government respond to these calls with decisive action following the Premier's Drought Roundtable

We are committed to working closely with the State Government and the Drought Advisory Group to ensure the effective and timely delivery of these initiatives, ensuring support reaches those who need it most.

Attributable to CEO of Livestock SA, Travis Tobin

The additional drought support package announced by the State Government is a significant step in helping Livestock producers across South Australia who have been experiencing the impacts of some of the driest years on record.

From water and other critical infrastructure, electronic sheep identification, kangaroo measures, rebates to reduce the cost of doing business in the short term and resilience planning to help producers longer term – it is welcome support for our industry as it continues to supply quality red meat and wool to South Australian’s and the world.

Attributable to Chair of Primary Producers SA, Simon Maddocks

South Australia's $18.5 billion primary industries and agribusiness sector is a vital engine of economic growth and a cornerstone of the state’s prosperity.

These targeted measures will deliver much-needed, comprehensive support to farming families and rural communities, helping to ease the economic and social pressures caused by the prolonged drought affecting much of the state.

We thank the government for listening and responding decisively at this critical time for the sector.