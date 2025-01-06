DSEC continues to enhance website functionality to improve user experience

MACAU, January 6 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) continues to enhance the functionality of its website by introducing the “Statistical Concepts Database” and enriching the content of the “Statistical Geographic Information System (GIS)”, with the aim of improving data accessibility and user experience.

Statistical Concepts Database to facilitate understanding of statistical terms

“Statistical Concepts Database” provides the glossary of statistical terms used in different statistical projects. Users may search the database by keywords to obtain detailed explanations of relevant statistical terms, which makes it easier for users to understand statistical terminology.

GIS upgrade to include data on number of establishments

Furthermore, DSEC added new features to the GIS, which is a combination of digital maps and official statistics. Apart from information on residential units and population of Macao, information on number of establishments, such as restaurants, eating & drinking places, and pharmacies, were incorporated into the GIS. Users may obtain the number of establishments as well as their geographical distribution in any selected area or statistical district of interest.

The upgraded functions are now available on DSEC website (www.dsec.gov.mo) and comments on the new functionality are most welcome. DSEC will continue to improve its statistical products and services, with the aim of providing the community with comprehensive official statistics.