Terrascope named in Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100
The decarbonisation software platform for agri-food companies has been recognised as a top climate tech startup by leading research firm HolonIQ
Being selected as part of Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 is both gratifying and inspiring for our teams to continue innovating with customers globally.”SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrascope, an end-to-end decarbonisation platform for the agri-food industry, has been recognised as a 2024 Indo Pacific Climate Tech 100 Company. This prestigious award is a cornerstone of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a collaboration among public, private and non-profit leaders from 14 countries, aimed at accelerating clean energy investment and climate impact in the APAC region.
— Maya Hari, Terrascope CEO
Terrascope was selected from over 10,000 climate tech companies through a rigorous process managed by leading research firm HolonIQ. Extensive consultations with public and private sector experts identified Terrascope as one of the top 100 climate tech startups in the Indo-Pacific, highlighting its leadership in enterprise decarbonisation.
The selection process evaluated companies along five key dimensions:
1. Market: The quality and relative attractiveness of the market category in which Terrascope competes.
2. Product: The quality, uniqueness, and impact of the product.
3. Team: The expertise and diversity of the leadership team.
4. Capital: The financial health of the company and its ability to generate or secure sufficient funding.
5. Momentum & Impact: The positive changes in the size, velocity, and impact of the company over time.
Terrascope is also among the 10 cutting-edge companies representing Singapore at the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum, taking place in Singapore on 5-6 June. As part of a select group, Terrascope will be presenting at the event, which convenes representatives from all 14 national governments of the IPEF as well as top investors, philanthropies, and financial institutions from the region. The Forum aims to drive investment for scaling innovative solutions — positioning Terrascope and fellow nominees of the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 for significant growth.
Terrascope CEO, Maya Hari, said: "We’re proud to be a technology company that straddles profit and purpose. Helping enterprises tackle climate change while building a durable business and way of life is core to our purpose. Being selected as part of Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 is both gratifying and inspiring for our teams to continue innovating with customers globally. Our steadfast focus is on advancing decarbonisation throughout their entire value chain and product portfolios. Asia holds immense potential for impactful climate action, with many leading companies' supply chains starting and finishing in the region. We’re driven by the belief that technologies readily available today hold the key to unlocking sustainable growth and mitigating climate challenges.”
The IPEF was launched in May 2022 by the United States government, in partnership with Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The framework aims to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and the 14 IPEF partners represent 40% of global GDP and 28% of global goods and services trade.
About Terrascope
Terrascope is a leading decarbonisation software platform designed specifically for the agri-food industry. Our comprehensive solution covers a wide range of sectors connected to forestry, land, and agri-food value chains. By blending deep industry expertise with advanced climate science, data science, and machine learning, Terrascope enables companies to effectively manage emissions across their supply chains. Our integrated platform offers solutions for Product and Corporate Carbon Footprinting, addressing Scope 3 and land-based emissions, SBTi FLAG & GHG Protocol LSR reporting, and supporting enterprise decarbonisation goals.
About HolonIQ
HolonIQ is a global data platform for impact sectors. We map climate, education and healthcare markets, connecting billions of data points to power inclusive outcomes and sustainable growth. HolonIQ empowers governments, institutions, firms and investors around the world to make better decisions and take immediate action on their innovation and growth agendas.
About the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum
The IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum (“Investor Forum”) is a key initiative under the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement. It brings together the region’s top investors, philanthropies, financial institutions, innovative companies and entrepreneurs, and mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology and renewable energy projects. The Forum will also examine ways to promote conducive business environments for scaling up clean technology and infrastructure investments in the region. More information can be found at: www.IPEFinvestorforum.org. The inaugural Investor Forum is taking place in Singapore on 5 - 6 June 2024.
About the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched in May 2022 and currently includes 14 partners – Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States and Vietnam. It provides a platform for countries in the region to collaborate on advancing resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth, and aims to contribute to cooperation, stability and prosperity in the region. The IPEF comprises four pillars of cooperation namely: Trade, Supply Chain, Clean Economy and Fair Economy.
