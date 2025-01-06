Nantian 99 by Meng Hsiang Chen Wins Iron in A' Interior Design Awards

Nantian 99

Meng Hsiang Chen's Nantian 99 Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of interior design, has announced Nantian 99 by Meng Hsiang Chen as a winner of the Iron A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Nantian 99 within the interior design industry, acknowledging its outstanding design and innovation.Nantian 99's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By seamlessly blending materials, functionality, and technology, this split-level house in Taiwan exemplifies how thoughtful design can enhance the living experience. The design's alignment with industry standards and practices, coupled with its practical benefits for users, underscores its importance to the field.What sets Nantian 99 apart is its ability to harmoniously merge the old and new sections of the house. By utilizing materials from the original space, the design team has successfully maintained the charm of aged and uneven walls, creating a timeless design ethos. The incorporation of smart home features, such as intelligent under-bed lighting and seamlessly integrated appliances, further elevates the functionality and aesthetics of the space.The recognition bestowed upon Nantian 99 by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to the skill and dedication of Meng Hsiang Chen and the design team. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and foster continued innovation within the brand, as they strive for excellence in the field of interior design.Interested parties may learn more about Nantian 99 and its award-winning design at the following URL:About Meng Hsiang ChenMeng Hsiang Chen, an interior designer based in Taiwan, focuses on process enhancement and smart home design. With a commitment to providing accessible and thoughtfully crafted interior design services, Chen aims to foster harmony through a collaborative design process, resulting in enduring spaces that resonate with clients.About ZN DesignBased in Taiwan, ZN Design is driven by a core focus on health, intelligence, and precision. The seamless harmony between the separate personas of Z and N reflects the two-way interaction between the designer and the client. By attentively listening to clients' needs and engaging in thorough discussions, ZN Design develops strategies to bring their envisioned residences to life.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the potential to improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, this award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence. By participating in and winning the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to inspire future trends and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.net

