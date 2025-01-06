Employment and Labour takes Integrated Service Delivery Program to Khayelitsha, 7 to 10 Jan

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Western Cape will host an Integrated Service Delivery Program to provide a wide spectrum of services rendered by the department.

During the program the Department will be partnering key intergovernmental stakeholders to render a number of services.

The Compensation Fund (CF) will conduct advocacy session with pensioners in Khayelitsha. The session will provide information that will equip pensioners with necessary knowledge and tools to access their pension benefits. Public Employment Services (PES) branch will offer its employment services during mall activation, including Registration of Work seekers. Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will also be reaching out to clients, marketing the services, attending to enquiries and payment of benefits.

The integrated service delivery program which will include Mall activation services and advocacy will be held from 08–11 January 2025. The event will be held between 09:00am and 13:00.

The integrated program will target areas such as: Claremont, Wynberg, Ottery, Constantia, Houtbay and Khayelitsha.

Integrated Service Delivery Program will take place as follows:

Mall Activation services/community outreach services (UIF, CF, PES and IES)

Date: 07-10 January 2025

Venue: Khayelitsha Mall

Time: 09:00am-13:00

Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases services (Compensation Fund) advocacy session

Date: 08 January 2025

Venue: Isivivane Hall in Khayelitsha

Time: 09:00am-13:00

For media inquiries, kindly contact:

Sabelo Mali

Departmental Acting Spokesperson

Cell: 082 729 5804

E-mail: Sabelo.Mali@labour.gov.za

