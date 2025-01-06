Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 07, 2025

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 07, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize Pusheta Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Butler Lakota Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Middletown City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Carroll Village of Carrollton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Clark Clark State College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Auburn Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Highland Southern State Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown State University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Southern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Shawnee State University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Washington Washington State Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Owens State Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

