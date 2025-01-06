Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 07, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 07, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize Pusheta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Butler Lakota Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Middletown City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Carroll Village of Carrollton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Clark Clark State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Auburn Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Highland Southern State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Southern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Shawnee State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Washington Washington State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Owens State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

