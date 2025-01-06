Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 07, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|Pusheta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Butler
|Lakota Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Middletown City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Village of Carrollton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Clark State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Auburn Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Highland
|Southern State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Southern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Northeast Ohio Medical University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Shawnee State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Washington
|Washington State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Owens State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
