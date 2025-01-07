3D Art Outsourcing Studio and Video Game External Development Provider DigitalShock Announces Groundbreaking New Project

Industry Leading Video Game Outsourcing Company, Best AAA 3D Art Outsourcing Studios Top Video Game Outsourcing Studios, 3D Art Outsourcing Services, Best 3D Animation Companies 2025 Video Game Outsourcing Services, Top 3D Art Outsourcing Company, & Best 3D Animation Firm

DigitalShock has been providing AAA 3D art outsourcing services since 2007. It is now unleashing AI on it's quality assurance process, shaking up the industry.

We were very early in predicting the takeover of the 3D art production pipeline by AI, and some of my colleagues are still late to the game. But the future is now. AI has lowered costs by over 25%.” — B. Dragan Jankovic, CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalShock , legendary video game external development and 3D art outsourcing company with a 17-year track record of delivering AAA art outsourcing services to industry titans in the video game publishing industry, is thrilled to announce its ground-breaking initiative - the AI Art Director agent for the video game production pipeline.While many details are still under wraps, this new application is set to significantly reduce the time required to complete essential quality assurance tasks, such as determining production quality levels of submitted assets, providing actionable feedback and testing new outsourcing teams. It is expected to have far reaching impact in the Video Game, 3D art, Animation, Software Development, Education, Film, Simulation, and Digital Outsourcing and Offshoring industries overall.This forward-thinking application is set to revolutionize the way video game publishers and software developers approach core quality assurance tasks, bringing about a new era of efficiency and creativity to the industry at a crucial moment in technological advancement on the global stage.Set to release in the later part of this year, with the use of advanced machine learning and computer vision, and set to automate and expedite the quality assurance processes and key roles in the field of 3D art outsourcing and video game development.DigtalShock: 3D Art Outsourcing AficionadosWith a deep heritage of working with marquee names such as Disney, Lego, Gameloft, Mercedes-Benz and other major publishers as a video game and software development outsourcing studio extraordinaire (and having expanded from a single 3D art outsourcing studio in Toronto in 2007 to multiple locations across the globe including in Serbia, Poland, Vietnam, and Brazil), DigitalShock is uniquely positioned to redefine the video game and interactive media outsourcing landscape in 2025 and beyond and, indeed, the field is wide open.Throughout its history, DigitalShock has demonstrated its prowess across a multitude of platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, PC, iOS, Android, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, and even emerging areas like blockchain, web3 game development, and the metaverse. From humble beginnings primarily as a video game studio, it has grown to provide 3D art outsourcing services to a variety of sectors, including automotive, film and television, education, medical, and even the military simulation industry.DigitalShock excels in assisting clients in rapidly accelerating their production on such advanced projects, from the development of major apps to customized AI solutions, or from major console video games to VR market research platforms, all while simultaneously reducing overhead costs and minimizing “in-house” risks across the board for its clients. Also, they still make some of the coolest video games you have ever played, just to be clear.Furthermore, DigitalShock’s expertise lies not only within these individual platforms and technologies, but also in their harmonious integration and combined leverage for maximum impact. One thing is for sure: DigitalShock continues to be an industry-leading provider of art and software development outsourcing (including animation outsourcing) and offshoring services worldwide, for major publishers and young upstarts alike.Expected to be released in late 2025, the DigitalShock AI Art Director agent is all set to revolutionize the production pipeline of the video game and digital content development industries. In implementing basic art oversight functions into one platform, DigitalShock is looking to decrease the time and the money needed for the process, which will be advantageous for both AAA publishers, 3D art studios, and external development teams.Commitment To Excellence In The Video Game IndustryDedicated to inclusive growth, DigitalShock maintains an unwavering commitment to supporting diverse teams across multiple continents, fostering a workplace culture built on equity, empowerment, and mutual respect. This focus resonates not only in the studio’s internal practices, but also in its partnerships, proving vital in delivering consistent results in sectors ranging from VR game development to NFT game development, and even extending into 2D animation studios and 3D animation studios for broader creative impact.By bridging cutting-edge animation expertise with outsourcing software development best practices, DigitalShock enables clients to cut overhead costs, accelerate production timelines, and unlock maximum creative potential. Embracing corporate responsibility as a fundamental principle, the company extends its services to areas such as offshore software development, mobile game development, and 3D product modeling—all while championing sustainable, forward-thinking solutions to drive positive global impact. Indeed, DigitalShock emerges as a beacon among the top animation studios, consistently redefining the boundaries of outsourcing in the digital age.With this innovative application, DigitalShock proves its dedication to advancement, implementing the latest technologies into the most effective production processes. The AI Art Director agent that provides real-time art quality analysis, onboarding of new art directors, and feedback loops highlights a significant shift in the offshoring and outsourcing processes globally. The trend of automating human roles that used to cost companies over a hundred thousand dollars a year to maintain in human form continues.Video Game & Animation Companies Trust DigitalShockDigitalShock's journey has been marked by continuous innovation and growth in recent years, first through a series of strategic acquisitions of a number of AAA outsourcing studios across the globe, and culminating in the establishment of a first-of-its-kind full-service offshore and co-working operation in Serbia in 2020. This state-of-the-art facility provides a nurturing environment for creativity and productivity, reinforcing DigitalShock's commitment to both the well-being of its team members and the ever shifting needs of its clients globally.Now, with this pioneering step into gamified productivity, DigitalShock is poised to redefine the outsourcing and offshoring service provider landscape. The company looks forward to unveiling its ground-breaking application later this year, and continuing to deliver industry-leading b2b 3D art and software development outsourcing services for its partners and clients on a global scale.

