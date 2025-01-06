Financial Industry Spreads Christmas Cheer: Angelo Koo Champions Corporate Commitment to Supporting Taiwan's Communities

Angelo Ko, Chairman of Development Capital, pointed out that businesses should leverage their influence to take concrete actions in addressing issues in areas such as the environment, education, and health. He called on companies to promote the practice o

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The financial industry continues to lead by example in supporting vulnerable communities, with the KGI Group taking center stage this December through its annual public welfare month.Teaming up with dozens of social welfare organizations, social enterprises, and local revitalization groups, KGI has transformed its headquarters plaza into a vibrant Christmas charity market. Featuring an array of festive foods and gifts, the market invites the public to embrace the holiday spirit while contributing to meaningful causes, underscoring the industry's dedication to fostering a more compassionate and inclusive society.To promote social inclusion, China Development Capital ( CDIB ) has supported the National Development Council's " Youth Participation in Local Revitalization Action Plan " for two consecutive years. From the 67 teams recognized by the NDC, CDIB has awarded 10 standout teams were awarded with an additional NT$350,000 each, further encouraging their efforts in advancing local revitalization initiatives.This year’s charity market highlights the theme of local revitalization, showcasing products from teams supported through CDIB’s "Local Revitalization Reward Program." These teams provide a diverse range of offerings, including local agricultural produce, cultural and creative items, and curated local tours. The initiative aims to strengthen connections with local communities and foster a sustainable cycle of mutual support and growth.CDIB Chairman Angelo Koo emphasized that companies have a duty to consistently support vulnerable groups and give back to society through public welfare initiatives. He stressed the principle that greater ability comes with greater responsibility, urging businesses to extend care to everyone in need. "Every act of charity reflects our pursuit and commitment to building a better life," he stated.Angelo Koo emphasized that "social responsibility" is a core value internalized within the company, not only through monetary donations but also through tangible actions that demonstrate care and love. He hopes that everyone in need in society can experience warmth and support.Finally, Angelo Koo stated that companies should leverage their influence to take practical actions to address issues in areas such as the environment, education, and health. He also called for more companies in Taiwan to adopt diverse approaches to promote the practice of social responsibility, injecting more positive energy into society.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.