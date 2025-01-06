Empowering Small Businesses: Bhutan Herbal Tea and the Brand Bhutan Journey

The video captures the inspiring journey of Wangchuk's Bhutan Herbal Tea, showcasing the traditional methods used in cultivating and processing the tea. The narrative also highlights the invaluable support from JFPR in achieving and maintaining high-quality through compliance to standards specifically BOS 02:2022 Bhutan Organic Standards undertaken by Bhutan Food and Drug Authority in accordance with ISO/IEC 17065 (conformity assessment: General requirements of bodies certifying products, processes and services) while promoting sustainable practices, ensuring that every cup of tea reflects the essence of Bhutan. Wangchuk is now planning to expand his business and is actively contributing to his community by providing employment opportunities and supporting local initiatives.

One significant achievements of the project is helping beneficiaries obtain the Brand Bhutan Certification. This certification, under the Department of Trade, under Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment grants two sectoral brands - 'Made in Bhutan' and 'Grown in Bhutan’ which represent premium quality, sustainably and happily produced in Bhutan reflecting Bhutan’s values and the Gross National Happiness philosophy. The project established a new national framework for CSI product standardization and certification, promotes CSI products using Brand Bhutan and implemented an integrated market access program by establishing a market improvement center - CSI Product Packaging and Labelling Unit. By enhancing knowledge on standardization and certification processes along with improved product packaging and labelling, the project enabled beneficiaries to meet the high-quality standards required for export and high end domestic markets.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), with support from the Government of Japan through the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, is implementing the technical assistance (TA) project, Improving Market Linkages for Cottage and Small Industries in Bhutan. The project focuses on improving market linkages for Cottage and Small Industries (CSIs), enhancing the quality and marketing of local products, and promoting economic growth. It also highlights the social and cultural aspects of the project, emphasizing the impact on beneficiaries, the environment, and Bhutanese culture. The project also involves collaboration with several government agencies, including the Department of Industry, Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA), and Bhutan Standards Bureau (BSB), working together with ADB to achieve these goals.

Transcript

I’ve been working with herbs for so many years.

I wanted to become a farmer.

I love being among the plants.

Initially, I was an exchange student in Switzerland for three years where I learned organic farming.

And then from there I went to America for an internship.

I worked there for seven years in Ohio.

In 2008, when the recession came, I couldn’t take the stress.

I remember the happiness that we have in Bhutan.

It’s not just the money that counts.

That’s when I decided – I want to go back home.

After coming back, when I saw the shelves in Bhutan filled with imported teas,

I thought I could actually grow this and make our own brand.

Bhutan Herbal Tea soon gained success. But Wangchuk wanted to go beyond the domestic market and widen its distribution.

I think it was very expensive for a small farm like ours to penetrate the international market, especially given so many requirements.

With support from ADB and Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific on laboratory testing, certification, and marketing, Bhutan Herbal is on its way to international distribution.

Through ADB and JFPR, we were able to do a lot of product testing like shelf life, nutritional facts, and a lot of national requirements.

In that way, now we have become ready for international market. We are grateful for that.

I gained confidence that tea has a very big market.

I want to expand it on a larger scale.

In 2025, Bhutan Herbal Tea is expanding its farm from 6 acres to 10 acres of land.

The next step is we want to go on a contract farming where we will involve a lot of communities around us.

We will let them grow.

We will support them with our expertise.

I have started this entrepreneurial journey which is driven by my dream.

I cannot leave it halfway.

I have to go all the way.

At the end you rest, thinking that you have done something for the community.

JFPR – Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific from the People of Japan