WNFC (Got Her Back) AND RENEW SCHOOLS TO HOST FREE GIRLS' FOOTBALL CAMP DURING THE BIG GAME WEEK IN NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Got Her Back, the official charity of the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) and ReNEW Schools announce a free Girls' Football and Empowerment Camp on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Goretti Playground in New Orleans, Louisiana. This landmark event coincides with the excitement of Sunday's big game, providing an unparalleled opportunity for local girls to engage in sports, build confidence, and embrace leadership.

Got Her Back exists to celebrate girls and women in football, creating pathways for visibility, education, and mentorship through camps, clinics, and nationwide events. By connecting young female athletes with professional women’s flag and tackle football players, Got Her Back aims to foster confidence, inspire leadership, and provide access to growing opportunities in the sport.

ReNEW Schools is committed to transforming underperforming schools into academically rigorous institutions, equipping students with the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to succeed in high school, college, and beyond.

This camp also marks the official launch of WNFC and Got Her Back’s partnership with beauty brand Dove through the Body Confident Sport program, designed to help girls feel comfortable, confident, and empowered to participate in sports. The Body Confident Sport program is a cornerstone of the Dove Self-Esteem Project, which is the largest provider of body confidence education globally, and aims to positively impact 250 million young lives by 2030.

Open to girls aged 8-18, this camp addresses a critical challenge: Dove's research shows that 45% of girls drop out of sports by age 14 due to low body confidence. With over 100 colleges expected to offer varsity flag football programs by 2028, representing nearly 2,000 scholarship opportunities, initiatives like this camp play a vital role in preparing girls to seize these opportunities.

The day will begin with workshops, covering aspects of the Dove Body Confident Sport curriculum, as well as educating girls about football fundamentals and the growing opportunities in the sport. Following these sessions, attendees will hit the field for skills training and drills led by professional football players. Adding to the excitement, former NFL Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman will be outfitting all campers with custom uniforms, ensuring every participant feels like a true athlete and part of something special.

“At Got Her Back, we believe every girl deserves to feel confident, empowered, and capable, on and off the field. This camp isn’t just about football; it’s about showing black and Hispanic girls the endless possibilities within their reach. As more opportunities arise in football, It is critical that girls of color are not left behind,” said Odessa Jenkins, Founder of Got Her Back and Chairwoman of the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC).

About Got Her Back:

Got Her Back is the non-profit organization of the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC). Its mission is to celebrate and empower girls and women in football through visibility, education, and mentorship.

About ReNEW Schools:

At ReNEW, we transform underperforming schools into academically rigorous schools that prepare students for the next level of achievement, including high school, college, and career.

About Dove:

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar and its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all. For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do.

