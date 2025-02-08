WNFC Women’s Pro Football Team Coming to Northern California in 2026

WNFC Touches Down in the Bay!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is expanding to the Bay Area, introducing its 18th franchise for the 2026 season. This new team will bring professional women’s tackle and flag football to Northern California, strengthening the region’s reputation as a powerhouse for women’s sports.

The new franchise is led by an ownership group deeply rooted in the Bay Area’s sports culture: Jake and Kelly Langner and Brad and Jaclyn Grovich. Their vision is to build a powerhouse team that reflects the energy and passion of the region’s rich athletic history. The Bay Area franchise joins a rapidly growing league that continues to break barriers in professional women’s football, following the successful additions of Chicago and New Jersey in 2025.

In a move that embraces the deep connection between Northern California and its sports community, the new ownership group is inviting fans to be part of history. A fan contest will determine the team’s official name, allowing Bay Area sports enthusiasts to shape the identity of the newest WNFC franchise. Fans can submit their suggestions through an official poll, ensuring the team’s name resonates with the passionate local fan base.

“Our region has been home to some of the most legendary teams in sports history— from the dominance of the 49ers, the Warriors’ dynasty, and the Giants’ championship legacy, to the trailblazing women’s teams like the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries,” said Jake Langner, co-owner of the Bay Area WNFC franchise. “Bringing a professional women’s tackle football team to Northern California is an honor, and we’re committed to building a team that represents the heart, grit, and pride of this community.”

The Bay Area has long been at the forefront of professional women’s sports, with Northern California serving as a launchpad for groundbreaking athletes and teams. The introduction of a WNFC franchise is a pivotal step in further accelerating that growth, giving female football players a new platform to showcase their talent at the highest level. With a dedicated ownership group, an engaged fan base, and a thriving sports market, the Bay Area’s newest team is poised to make an immediate impact both on and off the field.

To participate in the team name contest, click HERE.

About WNFC: The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) is a professional sports league with 17 teams competing in tackle and flag football. Known for its innovation and impact, the WNFC is the only professional women’s football league owned by a Black woman, Odessa Jenkins, and has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing sports properties in the U.S. The league champions equity and representation in sports, featuring world-class athletes from over 20 countries, including USA Gold Medalists. With long-standing partnerships with Adidas and Riddell Sports, and a multi-year streaming partnership with Victory+.

