City Beat News Recognizes Businesses for 12 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Their industry segments couldn’t be more different, but three companies have one thing in common — outstanding customer satisfaction that has earned them 12 consecutive Spectrum Awards.Anara Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center in East Brunswick, New Jersey, was established in 2007 to provide the community with advanced aesthetic services in a safe and comfortable environment. The center specializes in a wide range of non-surgical cosmetic and laser treatments, including Botox and dermal fillers, laser hair removal, chemical peels and microdermabrasion, facials, and so much more. The goal is to help clients enhance their appearance and wellness in a holistic and natural manner. The team at Anara Medspa also recommends nutrition and supplements to improve clients’ overall health, going above and beyond a typical aesthetic spa experience. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/anara-medspa-cosmetic-laser-center-East-Brunswick-NJ Every customer, every vehicle, every time. That’s the motto at Thompson Automotive in Littleton, Colorado. The Thompson Automotive team goes the extra mile to offer outstanding customer service and ensure customers’ vehicles are well cared for. Staffed by some of the most qualified and knowledgeable automotive professionals in the industry, the business provides world-class service, repair and routine maintenance for cars, trucks, vans and SUVs of all makes, models and mileages. There’s comfort and peace of mind in knowing who is working on your vehicle, and Thompson Automotive combines that small-shop feel with the experience of a larger service shop. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/thompson-automotive-inc-Littleton-CO Pampered Pup’z in Libertyville, Illinois, provides a fun and memorable experience for dogs in a safe and secure environment. Established in 2004, Pampered Pup’z is a unique and luxurious dog daycare facility where dogs can play, socialize and relax in style and comfort. The facility includes spacious indoor and outdoor play areas with toys, premium synthetic turf and comfortable beds for the dogs. The indoor area is climate-controlled, while the outdoor area is secure, allowing dogs to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine in a safe environment. There are standard and luxury suites available, with specialty treats and unique, private enrichment sessions. At Pampered Pup’z, dogs are treated like royalty. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/PAMPERED-PUPZ-LIBERTYVILLE-IL In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

