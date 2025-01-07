ENVISION SUCCESS LIVE! Empowers Entrepreneurs with Insights on Resilience and Growth – January 24th

Envision Your Success Today, not Tomorrow or Someday...

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact:Randy PowellRandyPowellSpeaks909-720-0207randy@randypowellspeaks.comUnlock Your Potential: ENVISION SUCCESS LIVE! Empowers Resilient EntrepreneursMurrieta, CA – On Friday, January 24th, 2025, the Hampton Inn & Suites in Murrieta California will be the host venue for ENVISION SUCCESS LIVE, a groundbreaking event designed to transform the entrepreneurial landscape. This immersive experience, themed "The Resilient Entrepreneur: Mastering Business, Balance & Breakthroughs ," promises to equip attendees with the tools and mindset needed to thrive in today's dynamic business world. In an era where adaptability is crucial, ENVISION SUCCESS LIVE stands out as a beacon for entrepreneurs, business owners, aspiring speakers, and creatives, seeking to elevate their professional and personal lives. The event will feature inspiring keynote speakers, a highly engaging and interactive special workshop, where attendees will witness hands-on shared experiences focusing on practical skills for immediate implementation and strategic networking opportunities to forge valuable connections with like-minded visionaries.Randy Powell, Keynote Speaker, Author & Coach at RandyPowellSpeaks, emphasizes the event's significance: "ENVISION SUCCESS LIVE! isn't just a one day conference; it's a catalyst for change. We're bringing together the brightest minds to share strategies that turn challenges into steppingstones for success."Event Highlights:• Date: Friday, January 24th, 2025• Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST)• Location: Hampton Inn & Suites, 25140 Hancock Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562• Registration: Tickets available at randypowellspeaks.comAttendees can expect to gain insights on:• Cultivating resilience in business and personal life• Achieving work-life balance without sacrificing success• Innovative strategies for breakthrough moments in entrepreneurshipJim Aanderud, President and owner of Permidian Technologies, LLC, will deliver his presentation titled: "Beyond the Business Plan: Practical Tips for Entrepreneurs”. He’ll be sharing exclusive insights about relying on more than just a business plan to grow successfully. "This event is a game-changer for anyone looking to elevate their entrepreneurial journey,"Tammy Wilson, CEO of Oak Grove Center, located in Murrieta, California, will share her leadership philosophy, insight about creating, growing and sustaining a successful organization that adds value to the lives of 'at-risk youth'. Oak Grove Center is a nonprofit Residential, Education and Treatment Center (with multiple campuses) for at-risk and special needs youth. Oak Grove’s mission is to rebuild the lives of at-risk children and their families through educating, healing, restoring relationships, building character and instilling hope.Randy Powell states. "The strategies, business insights and tips that Jim will share, will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of successful business owners and leaders."Early registrants will receive exclusive access to a pre-event webinar, "Resilience in Action," featuring success stories from past attendees. Don't miss this opportunity to redefine your entrepreneurial path. Join us at ENVISION SUCCESS LIVE! and take the first step towards mastering business resilience.For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact Randy Powell at 909-720-0207 or randy@randypowellspeaks.com.

