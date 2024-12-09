Breakthrough: The Science of Getting Unstuck by Randy Powell, Keynote Speaker, Author & Success Coach

Breakthrough, The Science of Getting Unstuck'

A career ending blow at the age of fifty-nine, most don't recover from such a hit, however, you can survive and learn to thrive once again.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keynote speaker, author, and success coach Randy Powell unveils his powerful new book, Breakthrough: The Science of Getting Unstuck, a personal and professional development guide that empowers readers to overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential.At 59, Randy Powell found himself feeling lost and unfulfilled after losing his job. This period of moderate depression became the catalyst for Breakthrough. Powell shares his story with honesty and vulnerability, highlighting the importance of facing reality and taking responsibility for our circumstances.But Breakthrough goes beyond Powell's personal experience. The book features three unique stories of successful women who have created a significant impact on society. By showcasing these real-world examples, Powell offers a compelling illustration of the principles he outlines.Breakthrough is not just another motivational book. Powell combines his personal experiences with practical strategies, offering a step-by-step process to help readers break free from feeling stuck and achieve the success they desire.Key Takeaways from Breakthrough:• Success Starts with Self-Awareness: Ignoring reality only prolongs feelings of being stuck. Powell emphasizes the importance of acknowledging your situation and taking ownership of your circumstances.• Find Your Purpose: A clear purpose fuels motivation and perseverance. Breakthrough guides readers through a process of self-discovery to identify their unique purpose and align their actions with their goals.• The Power of Hard Work and Planning: There are no shortcuts to success. Powell outlines a practical approach that requires dedication, hard work, and a well-defined plan to achieve lasting success.• The Impact of Role Models: Breakthrough showcases the power of real-life examples. By featuring the stories of successful women, Powell demonstrates the potential for significant achievement. Randy Powell is a keynote speaker, author, and success coach with a proven track record of empowering individuals and organizations to achieve extraordinary results. Breakthrough is his signature book, inspired by his own journey of overcoming adversity and achieving personal fulfillment.Testimony: Some are born with the gift of knowing what they are meant to do with their lives, while most of us struggle to achieve some level of success and meaning for ourselves. Randy’s book captures exactly how you can identify your purpose and use the power that it provides to create the life you dream of living!This book has a unique and simple approach to helping you achieve greater success and improve your life by following his ‘Blueprint-4-Success’ self-development process, which outlines six simple steps to success that anyone can use to jumpstart their journey or kick it up to their next best level.Grab your copy and get ready to learn all about the power of getting unstuck. – Craig Duswalt, Keynote Speaker, Best Selling Author – www.craigduswalt.com Craig’s testimony is awesome due to the fact that he’s worked with Rockstars such as the bands Air Supply & Gun N Roses and knows a hit when he sees one!For more information about the author, Randy Powell, visit www.randypowellspeaks.com Breakthrough: The Science of Getting Unstuck is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon!Contact: randy@randypowellspeaks.com

