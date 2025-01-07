Aesthetic Management Solutions Reports 10th Consecutive Year of Growth and Launches New Technologies 2024 Milestones Include FDA Approvals and Record Revenue

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 Milestones Include FDA Approvals and Record Revenue

Aesthetic Management Solutions (AMS), a leader in medical and aesthetic laser technologies, has announced a record-breaking 2024, marked by the launch of innovative devices, FDA approvals, and its tenth consecutive year of revenue growth.

In 2024,, AMS introduced two FDA-cleared technologies—the MeliaRF and NewbaTIGHT CO2—designed to expand treatment options for aesthetic and medical practitioners. Additionally, the company launched the compact NewbaSKIN Mini, broadening its product portfolio to meet evolving industry needs.

“These milestones reflect the dedication of our team and the strength of our business model,” said Dewitt Hunt, CEO of AMS North America. “Our focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and customer collaboration has enabled us to sustain growth and adapt to changing market demands.”

AMS credits its ongoing success to strategic investments in product development and a commitment to providing advanced technologies that enhance patient care. The company’s ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on market opportunities has solidified its position as a key player in the aesthetic industry.

“As we prepare for 2025, we are focused on continuing to deliver meaningful solutions to practitioners and patients alike,” Hunt added. “We are confident in our ability to maintain our growth trajectory while driving innovation and value across the industry.”

Founded in 2015, AMS has become a recognized name in aesthetic technology, known for its forward-thinking approach and consistent results.

