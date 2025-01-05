Pinbar by Huang Guoxiao and Zhu Penglong Wins Iron A' Design Award in Home Appliances Design Category

Pinbar

Innovative Capsule Machine and Water Dispenser Combo Recognized for Excellence in Home Appliance Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of home appliance design, has announced Pinbar, a tea and beverage capsule machine designed by Huang Guoxiao and Zhu Penglong , as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Home Appliances Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Pinbar's innovative design within the competitive home appliance industry.Pinbar's unique combination of a capsule machine and water dispenser addresses the diverse needs of modern households, making it a standout product in the market. Its sleek and compact design, featuring a large touch color screen and ergonomic knobs, enhances user experience and aligns with current trends in home appliance aesthetics and functionality.The award-winning design of Pinbar sets it apart through its intelligent capsule scanning technology, which automatically identifies and matches optimal brewing parameters for each flavor capsule, ensuring consistent taste. The machine's adjustable temperature and water volume settings, along with its WiFi connectivity for seamless updates, demonstrate a strong focus on user customization and convenience.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and innovation of the Pinbar team, inspiring them to continue pushing boundaries in the home appliance sector. The award not only validates the merits of the Pinbar design but also highlights the potential for further advancements in the field of capsule-based beverage systems.Pinbar was designed by Huang Guoxiao and Zhu Penglong, with contributions from team member Lu Peng.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Pinbar design at:About Huang Guoxiao and Zhu PenglongHuang Guoxiao and Zhu Penglong are industrial design enthusiasts from China with over a decade of experience in the field. Guided by the philosophy of "less is more," they strive for the perfect combination of function and form. Huang Guoxiao studied industrial design at the College of Engineering, Zhejiang A & F University from 2005 to 2009. Since graduation, both have been engaged in design-related work, successfully launching products that have achieved strong sales and reputation.About PinbarPinbar is dedicated to improving users' quality of life by developing high-end capsule machines that integrate research, production, sales, and service. With a focus on every detail from R&D to testing, Pinbar aims to create a family drink bar corner that offers a comfortable lifestyle through a wide range of capsule flavors. Whether at home, work, hotels, or camping, Pinbar's capsule machine redefines the category by providing diversified tea, rich coffee, hot and cold drinks, and ready-to-drink water with just one click.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works in the Home Appliances Design category demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. These designs are selected by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

