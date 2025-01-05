POSTED ON January 5, 2025

FBI’s Bourbon Street Attack Victim Resources

The FBI’s New Orleans Field Office is seeking to identify potential victims of the Bourbon Street attack. The FBI continues investigating the horrific attack on innocent victims in New Orleans in the early morning hours of January 1, 2025. FBI resources across the country, including victim specialists, are responding to assist victims and family members who have been affected.

If you were impacted by this attack or otherwise believe that you may be a victim of the attack, please fill out this short form. If you know of someone else who has possibly been victimized by the attack, please encourage them to complete the form themselves.

The FBI is also working with our local, state, and federal partners to open a centralized location where victims and their loved ones can receive in-person information and assistance. At this Family Assistance Center (FAC), victims and family members will also be able to recover personal items left at the scene of the attack. Media will not be allowed to enter the FAC out of concern for the privacy of victims and their families.

The FAC will open at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church at 5621 Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans on Sunday, January 5 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Regular operations will begin on Monday, January 6, when the FAC will provide services from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For investigative updates and information, please visit www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetupdates.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. Based on the responses provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. All identities of victims will be kept confidential.

Source: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/victim-services/seeking-victim-information/bourbon-street-attack-victim-resources