March 24, 2025

LDVA TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL VETERANS DAY AT THE CAPITOL, WILL HONOR KOREAN WAR VETERANS FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF CONFLICT

BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton J. Meginley, Col (Ret), USAF invites all veterans and veteran supporters to attend LDVA’s Second Annual Veterans Day at the Capitol on Monday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will honor Louisiana’s veterans, specifically Korean War veterans for the 75th anniversary of the conflict, in addition to a host of activities throughout the day.

“The Korean War is often referred to as the Forgotten War, but as the grandson of a Korean War veteran, we at the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will never forget those who served in that conflict,” said Secretary Meginley. “This Veterans Day at the Capitol, while we will honor all Louisiana veterans, we especially want to honor our Korean War veterans, and we need your help to get the word out.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. in Memorial Hall, located between the House and Senate chambers, as well as in Alario Plaza (House Patio), where representatives from veteran resource organizations will man informational tables through 2 p.m. LDVA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be represented, as well as traditional and non-traditional organizations.

In addition to the veteran resource organizations, we will hold a Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal ceremony at 10 a.m. in Alario Plaza, which is located on the east side of the Capitol nearest to the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. Louisiana veterans, or families of deceased Louisiana veterans, may apply for an honor medal by completing the attached application. All applications must be received by Monday, April 21 for processing. Applicants will only receive an honor medal if he/she receives a confirmation email prior to May 5.

Guests may also visit the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park, and the Old Arsenal Museum, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details, and information about additional activities, will be released in the weeks leading up to the event on our social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn. You may also receive updates by signing up at vetaffairs.la.gov.

Parking is very limited due to the Legislature being in session; however, there is street parking around the perimeter of the park as well as on River Road. There are paid parking garages located on North Fifth Street if attendees choose to park there and walk approximately 10 minutes to the Capitol. If someone needs to be dropped off at the Capitol, the closest points will be on the streets running parallel to the east and west sides of the building.

For more information about Veterans Day at the Capitol, please email veteran@la.gov or call 225.219.5005.

