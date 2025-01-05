Switch by Di Lu Wins Iron in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Switch

Innovative Table Lamp Combining Eye Protection and Ambient Lighting Modes Recognized for Excellence in Lighting Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Di Lu as a winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category for the innovative table lamp design titled "Switch". This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award within the lighting industry and positions it as a respected acknowledgement of exceptional design.The Switch table lamp's innovative design, which seamlessly integrates eye protection and ambient lighting modes, aligns with current trends and needs within the lighting industry. By offering practical benefits for users and advancing lighting design standards, this award-winning product demonstrates its relevance and value to the industry and potential customers.Switch stands out in the market through its unique ability to cater to varied home lighting needs with a single, adaptable design. Users can effortlessly switch between eye protection mode, ideal for reading and focused tasks, and ambient lighting mode, which creates a soothing and relaxing atmosphere. This 2-in-1 functionality, combined with the lamp's symbolic design and practical utility, sets it apart from competitors.The recognition bestowed by the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as motivation for Di Lu and the design team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the brand, fostering the development of groundbreaking lighting solutions that meet evolving industry standards and user needs.Interested parties may learn more at:About School of Future Design, Beijing Normal UniversityBeijing Normal University School of Future Design (SFD) was established in June 2021. Based on the leading disciplines of Beijing Normal University and grounded at the cross-disciplinary research in arts, technology and education, SFD fosters an integrated practice of research, education and practice through collaboration across humanities, arts, design, technology, and social sciences, and provides problem-driven and project-oriented education within complementary disciplines. It covers three research directions: Design and Future Production and Lifestyle, Art and Technology, Design and Education. With the goal of providing pioneering and exploration practices for design industry, SFD aims to equip innovative talents with professional literacy, cutting-edge vision, comprehensive analytical skills, and scientific and humanistic concepts.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The Iron A' Design Award designated works demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity of their creators. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide fulfilment and positive feelings. The award-winning works are selected through a blind peer-review process, evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria including Innovation in Lighting Design, Functionality and Efficiency, Aesthetic Appeal, Integration with Environment, Sustainability and Energy Efficiency, Material Selection, User-Friendly Interface, Light Quality and Consistency, Durability and Longevity, Safety Considerations, Adaptability to Different Settings, Inclusion of Smart Technology, Ergonomic Design, Cost-Effectiveness, Originality and Creativity, Maintenance and Accessibility, Optimal Illumination, Color Rendering Index, Thermal Management, and Visual Comfort.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a distinguished competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative lighting designers, creative design agencies, progressive companies, and prominent brands in the lighting and interior design industries. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to display their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding lighting design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries with open participation from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Awards have been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society since 2008. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop exceptional products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested individuals can explore more about the A' Design Awards, view jury members, discover past laureates, and participate with their own projects by visiting https://lightingcompetition.com

