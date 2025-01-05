Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on slain of OFW in Kuwait

January 5, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SLAIN OF OFW IN KUWAIT

I am deeply saddened and outraged by the killing of overseas Filipino worker Dafnie Nacalaban in Kuwait. I call on the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs to coordinate closely with Kuwaiti authorities in ensuring a thorough investigation regarding this incident. The killer must be held accountable and our government must not rest until justice is served. I also call on both agencies to review and strengthen protection mechanisms for our OFWs, and review existing bilateral labor agreements, if necessary, especially in countries where they are most vulnerable.

Buong puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay ni Dafnie.

