Suspects Arrested for an Assault in Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in a Navy Yard assault.
On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at approximately 9:52 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the unit block of M Street, Southeast. The suspect then attacked the victim with a bottle. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Responding officers located the two suspects and placed them under arrest. 47-year-old Delvin Martin, and 57-year-old Kenny Watkins of Southeast, DC, were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bottle).
CCN: 24202286
