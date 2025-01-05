Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3000001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/01/25 @ 0217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: King Hill Road, Readsboro

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X2

ACCUSED: Casey Pillsbury

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a 911 hangup on King Hill Road in the town of Readsboro. Through investigation, it was determined that Casey Pillsbury (25) was actively violating 2 of his court ordered conditions of release. Pillsbury was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/24/25 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.