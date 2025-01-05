Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR X2
CASE#: 25B3000001
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/01/25 @ 0217 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: King Hill Road, Readsboro
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X2
ACCUSED: Casey Pillsbury
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a 911 hangup on King Hill Road in the town of Readsboro. Through investigation, it was determined that Casey Pillsbury (25) was actively violating 2 of his court ordered conditions of release. Pillsbury was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/24/25 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
