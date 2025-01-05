Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR X2

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3000001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                           

STATION:    Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 01/01/25 @ 0217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: King Hill Road, Readsboro

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X2

 

ACCUSED:  Casey Pillsbury                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a 911 hangup on King Hill Road in the town of Readsboro. Through investigation, it was determined that Casey Pillsbury (25) was actively violating 2 of his court ordered conditions of release. Pillsbury was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/24/25 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/24/25 @ 0815 hours          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

