St. Albans Barracks / DUI 3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 25A2000097

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 01/04/2025 @ 2:43 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Field Rd.

TOWN: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 3

ACCUSED: Pamela Cassidy

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of an intoxicated individual in a vehicle near Field Rd in Fairfax, VT. Investigation revealed that Pamela Cassidy was under the influence of alcohol while operating, and while in physical control of a motor vehicle. She was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI 3 prior to being released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/25 @ 10:00 am

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.