St. Albans Barracks / DUI 3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 25A2000097                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 01/04/2025 @ 2:43 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Field Rd. 

TOWN: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 3

 

ACCUSED: Pamela Cassidy                                              

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of an intoxicated individual in a vehicle near Field Rd in Fairfax, VT. Investigation revealed that Pamela Cassidy was under the influence of alcohol while operating, and while in physical control of a motor vehicle. She was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI 3 prior to being released to a sober party.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/25 @ 10:00 am           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

