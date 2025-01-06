[CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE] 2ONE LABS VS IMPERIAL BRANDS TRADEMARK LITIGATION

2ONE Labs and Performance Plus Marketing ('PPM') have been granted a favorable Preliminary Injunction (‘PI’) relating to the ongoing trademark dispute

LAKE TAHOE, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preliminary Injunction granted in favor of 2ONE® Nicotine Pouches Against Zone Pouches - Imperial are enjoined from engaging in any future sales of the [Zone] product bearing the Bullseye Mark or any colorable imitation or mark confusingly similar product connected with oral nicotine.2ONE Labs and Performance Plus Marketing ('PPM') have been granted a favorable Preliminary Injunction (‘PI’) relating to the ongoing trademark dispute between 2ONEnicotine pouches and Zone branded products being sold in the USA.In granting the motion in favor or 2ONE, the Judge noted, “Defendants [Imperial] are enjoined from engaging in any future sale of product bearing the Bullseye Mark, or any colorable imitation thereof or any mark confusingly similar thereto in connection with oral nicotine products.”Vincent Schuman, CEO of 2ONE Labs stated “We are extremely pleased the Court made the correct decision in granting this PI. This is an extraordinary remedy for 2ONEand sets the stage for 2ONEprevailing at trial on the merits of its trademark violation claims against Imperial.”Schuman further noted, “We always act in the best interests of our consumers and our trade partners, so 2ONEsought this PI because Imperial acted unfairly when it deliberately flooded the market with Zone pouch products, resulting in confusion and irreparable harm to consumers seeking our product at retail and with wholesale and retail partners who have been clear advocates for the 2ONEbrand from the beginning.This ruling affirms our belief that the pre-launch of the Zone bullseye mark pouches at a trade show in late 2023 and the full market rollout in 2024 created enough trademark confusion from which Imperial was able to grow its sales on the back of 2ONE’s brand name, imagery, adult consumer awareness and the goodwill 2ONEhad built with customers."Customers should reach out directly to 2ONE Labs (21Pouches.com) or PPM (info@pplusmarketing.com, 1-888-942-5350) to discuss ongoing opportunities selling 2ONE.”The case ( number 2:24-cv-08124 ) is before the US District Court for the Central District of California, and is styled 2ONE Labs, Inc., and Performance Plus Marketing, Inc. vs. ITG Brands, LLC and Imperial Tobacco Limited. Plaintiffs are represented by Venable LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2300, Los Angeles, CA 90067, with S. Brooks serving as lead counsel.About 2ONE Labs Inc: Founded by pioneers in synthetic nicotine production, 2ONE Labs specializes in providing the most innovative flavorful tobacco-free oral nicotine products to adult consumers seeking an alternative to other tobacco products.For more information, contact 21Pouches.com.2ONEis a registered trademark of 2ONE Labs Inc., Lake Tahoe, NV.All Rights Reserved.

