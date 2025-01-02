[Corrected Release] 2ONE® Secures Preliminary Injunction Bond in Trademark Dispute Against Imperial's Zone Products

[Corrected Release] 2ONE Labs and Performance Plus Marketing post $US1 m Bond securing Preliminary Injunction in 2ONE® vs Zone nicotine pouch Trademark Dispute

The bond reflects our commitment to protecting 2ONE's intellectual property and ensuring the brand remains secure in the marketplace and allows our brand to expand unhindered by any trademark violator” — Vincent Schuman

LAKE TAHOE, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- [ Corrected Press Release ]: 2ONE Labs and Performance Plus Marketing (PPM), early innovators in the USA nicotine pouch segment, are pleased to announce the successful posting of the court-ordered $1 million bond needed to secure a Preliminary Injunction (PI) in the ongoing 2ONE Labs vs Zone trademark dispute with Imperial Tobacco Group and Fontem LLC. This bond is a significant step forward in securing the legal protections necessary for the continued enforcement of 2ONE Labs intellectual property rights in the US nicotine pouch segment.The bond is made in accordance with the court’s order and is a crucial step in the company’s efforts to protect its 2ONE® trademark and should help mitigate further damage to 2ONE Labs brand and reputation. The court-imposed Injunction aims to prevent Imperial from using the disputed Zone mark or selling Zone pouch products at retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer that could cause confusion in the marketplace during the litigation.Vincent Schuman, CEO at 2ONE said, “This bond reflects our commitment to protecting our intellectual property and ensuring the 2ONEbrand remains secure in the wholesale and retail marketplace and allows our brand to expand unhindered by any trademark violator. We are confident that the legal proceedings will continue to move forward, and we are dedicated to defending the rights of 2ONE against Zone's flagrant market intrusion at the expense of 2ONE.”"The bond, which serves as a financial assurance to cover any potential damages in the event that the injunction is later overturned, is a common legal requirement in trademark disputes, and is well below the $50 million bond Imperial had argued for in this case. 2ONELabs and PPM remain optimistic about this stage in the litigation and we look forward to a favorable outcome that upholds 2ONE's expansive trademark rights in the nicotine pouch segment," added SchumanSchuman notes, "2ONE Labs and PPM are committed to maintaining the integrity of the 2ONEbrand with current and future trade partners and we will continue to pursue all available legal avenues to protect our intellectual property and ensure fair competition in the marketplace"The case ( number 2:24-cv-08124 ) is before the US District Court for the Central District of California, and is styled 2ONE Labs, Inc., and Performance Plus Marketing, Inc. vs. ITG Brands, LLC and Imperial Tobacco Limited. Plaintiffs are represented by Venable LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2300, Los Angeles, CA 90067, with S. Brooks serving as lead counsel.About 2ONE Labs Inc: Founded by pioneers in synthetic nicotine production, 2ONE Labs specializes in providing the most innovative flavorful tobacco-free oral nicotine products to adult consumers seeking an alternative to other tobacco products. For more information, contact 21Pouches.com.2ONEis a registered trademark of 2ONE Labs Inc., Lake Tahoe, NV. All Rights Reserved. For more information, contact 21Pouches.com.

