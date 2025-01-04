Governor Kathy Hochul today urged monthly ticket holders of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad to take advantage of the MTA’s “Winter Weekend” discount program, beginning today. The program gives monthly ticket holders the ability to travel alongside up to two friends or family members for just $1 to any station serviced by the LIRR and Metro-North trains on Saturdays and Sundays. “Winter Weekend” expands on the MTA’s “Summer Saturday” discount program, and is aimed at making public transit more affordable and more accessible for New Yorkers.

“Our ‘Winter Weekend’ program makes exploring New York State more affordable for riders across the region — lowering LIRR and Metro-North weekend fares to just $1 for family and friends traveling with monthly commuters,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m committed to lowering costs and improving service for all public transit commuters, and ‘Winter Weekend’ is a fun way to get away and see everything that the region has to offer.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “No need to waste time in traffic this winter when LIRR and MNR are running fantastic service with the most affordable fares in years. The choice for travel is clear, whether you’re headed to Poughkeepsie or Port Jefferson.”

Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free said, “Taking the train is the fastest and most cost-effective way to get to hundreds of winter destinations across Long Island and New York City. The LIRR has been providing record levels of on time performance and increased service across the system, and we plan to continue that success in 2025. Why waste time sitting in traffic when you can be sitting on a ski lift or snow tube?”

Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said, “Metro-North is the best way to enjoy winter activities across New York. The Winter Weekend discount makes it easier than ever to enjoy all of what the Empire State has to offer, whether you’re taking a trip to a ski resort or visiting family and friends.”

$1 Travel Ideas

On Dec. 31, 2024, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the 2025 State Parks Wellness Challenge as a part of her “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative. The challenge includes 50 missions, and encourages New Yorkers to visit their local parks and historic sites to increase outdoor recreation. Some of these spectacular sites and the beautiful scenery of New York’s state parks are located off the Metro-North or LIRR, and will cost monthly ticket holders only $1 on the weekend to bring a friend or family member. Taking a trip to go on a hike has just become more affordable, and the new wellness challenge will make the excursion both competitive and exciting.

New Yorkers can take advantage of the $1 fares on the LIRR and Metro-North, and travel to any of the suggested travel destinations.

Metro-North: Hudson Line, Cold Spring Station — A village in Putnam County, with a beautiful landscape and great access to the outdoors, Cold Spring is a station stop on the Hudson line. Near the train station is an outlook of the Hudson River. Visitors can also hike different trails at Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, and visit the nearby downtown shops and restaurants afterward.

Metro-North: Hudson Line, Beacon Station — Breakneck Ridge is one of the Hudson Highlands' scenic mountains, and its trailhead is a great destination for hiking enthusiasts. With another opportunity for New Yorkers to "Get offline, Get outside," and complete some of the 50 missions set in the wellness challenge. Other attractions in Beacon include visiting the Beacon Flea Market, popping into the galleries and antique shops along Main Street, and exploring some of Beacon's historic sites.

Metro-North: New Haven Line, New Haven, CT Station — New Yorkers can go out-of-state to New England, as far as the Metro-North territory extends, and visit New Haven, Connecticut. Known for its miles-long stretches of food trucks and home to Yale University, visiting New Haven is an opportunity to take advantage of our transit system and cross state lines at an affordable price.

LIRR: Montauk Branch, Patchogue — One of the featured downtowns on Long Island, Patchogue's Main Street is lively with new up-and-coming shops and restaurants. What makes Patchogue stand out as a destination to visit is its arts scene — visitors can attend a show at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts and visit the Museum of Contemporary Art, among other activities.

LIRR: Montauk Branch, Bay Shore — On the South Shore of Long Island, Bay Shore features a walkable downtown and provides access to Fire Island by way of the ferry. With unique small businesses and an adequate selection of restaurants and activities, a visit to Bay Shore will be a day to remember.

LIRR: Montauk Branch, Montauk — A village on Eastern Long Island, Montauk is known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfronts, which include its shops and restaurants. Taking the train to Montauk could be a weekend-long trip, as the $1 trip fares apply to monthly ticket holders on Saturdays and Sundays.

The New York City Transit system continues to achieve ridership records and higher performance levels. On Dec. 13, 2024, Governor Hochul announced that the MTA achieved a record ridership of 4.5 million passengers on Dec. 12, 2024, the highest number of riders recorded post-pandemic since Mar. 11, 2020. As more commuters continue to use the transit system, investments in the MTA and its capital plan will deliver on the promise of providing faster and reliable service to all New Yorkers — a necessity for riders to have a stress-free commute.

LIRR and Metro-North trains will not cross honor tickets, and customers cannot use their ticket between the railroads — stations serviced by the LIRR will need a separate discounted monthly ticket from stations serviced by the Metro-North.

Discounted tickets can be purchased on the TrainTime app under Family Fares — the app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Riders can also purchase discounted tickets on board the train from the conductor without incurring an extra charge.

The “Winter Weekend” discount program for monthly ticket holders is expected to run through the end of March, according to the MTA.