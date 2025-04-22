Supporting Next-Generation Workforce Development

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is now underway on the expanded Advanced Technology Center at Monroe Community College’s main campus in the Town of Brighton, Monroe County. The $69.6 million project will move critical technology programs from an outdated facility on West Henrietta Road to state-of-the-art facility at the Brighton campus, connecting them with the college’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. The expansion will also provide a new home and accelerate the growth of the center’s Optical Systems Technology program. With a 2,400 percent increase in student enrollment since 2019, this first-of-its-kind in the nation, two-year training program provides a direct path to employment for hundreds of students and will support the state’s efforts to grow the semiconductor industry across Upstate New York.

“My administration is committed to connecting New Yorkers with top-quality job opportunities”, Governor Hochul said. “MCC’s state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center will deliver accelerated training programs, providing New Yorkers in the Finger Lakes with the skills they need to compete in today’s dynamic and ever-changing job market.”

Governor Hochul originally announced the State’s investment of $13.75 million for campus upgrades in February of 2024, including $10 million for the center's STEM addition. The ATC offers many career paths including automotive technician, precision tooling, heating, ventilating, air conditioning service technician and mechanic. With a new solar lab, the center will also be able to offer training in burgeoning fields — like solar photovoltaic panel installer, solar energy installation manager, and service technician. The expansion is expected to be open to students in the fall of 2026.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Monroe Community College is a cornerstone of workforce development in our region. We must ensure that we continue its history of innovation and job readiness by offering top quality education in high demand fields like automotive technician, HVAC technician and our first-in-the-nation optics program. Thank you to Dr. Deanna Burt-Nanna for her vision in taking MCC to the next level. Thank you to our federal representatives, Governor Hochul and our state delegation l for their continued support to keep Monroe Community College as a staple of workforce development in the nation.”

Monroe Community College President Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna said, “We are excited to yet again be meeting the need for highly skilled, in-demand workers, this time through our new Advanced Technology Center. We are catalyzing bright futures for the community and its people through this center, which includes state-of-the-art equipment to enable students across a broad spectrum of fields to realize their dream of a secure career with a family-sustaining wage. We thank Governor Hochul, County Executive Bello, and Congressman Morelle for their partnership and continued investment in technological innovation, education, and training.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “Congratulations to Monroe Community College under the leadership of President Deanna Burt-Nanna. Today’s groundbreaking is a testament to MCC's work advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and workforce development, and empowering students with opportunities to achieve their academic and professional goals. SUNY and our campuses are at the forefront of offering programs that support regional economic development and students' upward mobility as a direct result of Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership and the strength of our partners, particularly ESD.”

The Advanced Technology Center (ATC) project further bolsters the states’ overall workforce development efforts in the advanced manufacturing and semiconductor industries. In the summer of 2024, Governor Hochul announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce had awarded a phase two Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs (Tech Hub) grant of $40 million to the New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor (NY SMART-I Corridor) consortium. The consortium comprises the Finger Lakes, Western NY and Central NY regions and is convened by OneROC, the Buffalo-Niagara Partnership, and CenterState CEO respectively. It includes more than 80 members that include economic development organizations, government, workforce development, labor, industry, academia, and nonprofits. Over the next five years, The Tech Hub will work to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem across a range of focus areas including equitable workforce development and talent placement, research and commercialization pathways. Managed by a multi-sector implementation governance committee, the consortium will serve as a key coordinating body for semiconductor industry growth alongside the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration housed within ESD.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Through our support for this important project, we are ensuring that the region's workforce is equipped with the skills necessary to compete in today's dynamic, ever-changing job market. The new Advanced Technology Center at MCC’s Brighton campus will grow a robust talent pipeline to align with employer needs, support local business development and move the innovation economy forward.”

In February of 2025, Governor Hochul announced that the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Capitol Regions had been selected to advance to the planning stage of the $200 million One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP) program. The regions join Central New York, in which Syracuse was established as the program's flagship location and will create a network of high-impact workforce development centers to connect New Yorkers with careers in dynamic, high-growth advanced manufacturing industries. These workforce centers will equip New Yorkers with the skills they need and create an “on-ramp” to training, internships, apprenticeships and permanent employment and capitalize on the State's success in attracting and expanding advanced manufacturing companies such as Micron and GlobalFoundries. Monroe Community College will lead the Finger Lakes ON-RAMP center in partnership with RochesterWorks.

Additional regional workforce development efforts also include a $5.5 million investment through the transformational Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) to assist with establishing the RochesterWorks Downtown Career Center at the MCC downtown campus in the City of Rochester. The comprehensive one-stop career center will invite the co-location of fellow agencies, improving workforce development and supportive wrap-around services to members of the community seeking employment or training for career pathways improve access by directly linking service providers with jobs seekers, enhancing the ability to navigate a career pathway more easily. The project aims to remove barriers to participation in the workforce that most acutely impact populations that are historically underrepresented in the labor force. MCC’s downtown campus is also home to the New York State supported Finger Lakes Workforce Development (FWD) Center, which is focused on short-term and accelerated, technology-oriented training programs that place individuals in high-demand jobs within advanced manufacturing, information technology, skilled trades, apprenticeship-related instruction and professional services.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “With the Advanced Technology Center, Monroe Community College is cementing their role as a driver of workforce development and technological innovation in our region. This state-of-the-art facility will house the first of its kind Optics Systems Technology program, opening the door to in-demand jobs for students in our region. I’m grateful for the leadership of Governor Hochul, County Executive Bello, Dr. DeAnna Burt-Nanna, and my federal and state partners in making this project a reality and continuing our shared commitment towards economic development across Monroe County.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The new Advanced Technology Center at MCC demonstrates our region's commitment to cutting-edge workforce development and education programs. Under Dr. Burt-Nanna's innovative leadership, MCC will develop the world-class facilities required to prepare students to meet the demands of our emerging economy. Thank you Dr. Burt-Nanna, County Executive Bello, Congressman Morelle, Governor Hochul and my partners in the State legislature. Through this investment, we are connecting students to programming and training opportunities with a direct pipeline to in-demand jobs in essential industries.”

Brighton Town Supervisor William W. Moehle said, “Monroe Community College is a tremendous asset to the Town of Brighton and Monroe County, and the new Advanced Technology Center will bring new cutting-edge technology and training capabilities to the MCC campus in Brighton. This facility will help train the next generation of technology experts right here in Brighton to help this region compete for job growth in the new economy.”

RochesterWorks Executive Director David Seeley said, “The MCC Advanced Technology Center expansion is a great addition to the workforce development initiatives in place in our region to support the growing advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, and semiconductor industries. RochesterWorks is proud to be partnering with MCC and the State on these initiatives, providing our full range of programs and services to job seekers and employers in the Rochester area looking to be a part of these exciting, high demand, and well-paying career pathways. Our thanks go out to Governor Hochul, County Executive Bello, Congressman Morelle, and MCC for being great partners and bringing these opportunities to our area.”

OneROC President Joseph Stefko said, “This new investment strengthens our region’s world class research and training assets in the semiconductor and microelectronics sector – assets which were critical to our successfully securing funding last year for the NY SMART I-Corridor Regional Tech Hub. Bolstering training for in-demand, high-technology jobs better positions our region to fully capitalize on the growth we expect to see in the coming years. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and our state delegation for their continued support, to President Burt-Nanna for her leadership, and to our federal partners for their commitment to investing in a high-skilled and agile workforce that can meet our current and future talent pipeline needs.”

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing.

