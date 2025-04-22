Governor Hochul Announces Major Milestone as Part of the Transformative I-81 Viaduct Project With Award of Fifth and Final Construction Contract in Phase 1

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of the fifth and final construction contract of phase one of the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project in the City of Syracuse. The award of the nearly $251 million contract to Salt City Constructors marks a significant milestone in this historic project to reunite the long-divided communities of Syracuse’s Southside and modernize the entire transportation landscape of Central New York. It is the first contract to include removal of portions of the viaduct and signals the transition of the project away from its initial stages — which focused largely on improvements needed to redesignate Interstate 481 as the new I-81 — and toward the later phase of eliminating the viaduct and establishing the Community Grid. Work on the fifth contract is set to begin imminently.

“Across the State, we are reimagining and reshaping our infrastructure to reconnect communities and address the misguided planning decisions of the past,” Governor Hochul said. “The award of the I-81 Viaduct Project’s latest contract is proof of the advancements we are making to reunite the Southside neighborhoods that were wrongly divided by this highway’s construction and is an indicator of the progress that is yet to come for all of Central New York.”

The generational I-81 Viaduct Project is the largest project ever undertaken by the New York State Department of Transportation and is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The project will remove a 1.4-mile stretch of elevated highway that has divided the City of Syracuse for decades and implement a Community Grid that will reconnect neighborhoods, modernize infrastructure, give motorists additional ways to safely access downtown Syracuse and improve mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Comprised of eight separate contracts, construction on the project began in the spring of 2023 and with the award of the fifth contract, New York State has now reached the major milestone of having all five phase one contracts in construction. The $33 billion NYSDOT Capital Plan adopted in 2022 helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is being funded with a mix of federal and State resources.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State is doing more to invest in infrastructure projects that are fundamentally transforming communities across the state – creating jobs and providing economic opportunities for generations of New Yorkers to come. The I-81 Viaduct project is an outstanding example of working with the community to develop and progress a project that truly reflects the transportation needs of the community. Today’s announcement is further proof that we are moving full speed ahead on this transformative project in the City of Syracuse, which will promote connectivity in all its forms, for communities across Central New York, leading to a brighter path forward for the thousands of residents - many of whom were negatively impacted by the viaduct’s construction over seventy five years ago.”

As part of contract five, construction will begin in earnest on the southside of Syracuse, with the transformation of the southern end of Almond Street and I-81 into future Business Loop 81. Work includes reconstructing and converting I-81 to Business Loop 81 from just north of Colvin Street to Burt Street, gradually bringing the highway down to street grade, while introducing several traffic calming measures, including curved roadways and narrower lanes and shoulders. Plans also call for a grassy median, decorative lighting, and trees as traffic approaches Martin Luther King East. View an aerial rendering.

Contract five also includes the construction of a roundabout at Business Loop 81 and Van Buren Street, which will help slow northbound traffic as it approaches Martin Luther King East and downtown Syracuse. The roundabout was initially planned for a location at Martin Luther King East, near the STEAM at Dr. King Elementary School, but was relocated after community members expressed concerns about its proximity to the school. View a rendering of the roundabout at the intersection of Business Loop 81 and Van Buren Street looking west.

As construction on contract five proceeds, two thirds of the way through completion, the viaduct will officially close to traffic south of Harrison Street and approximately seven spans of the viaduct will be removed. Southbound traffic destined for Exit 18 to Adams and Harrison Streets, and northbound traffic that enters using the on-ramp to I-81 at Harrison Street will remain on the viaduct. Temporary improvements will be made to Almond Street to allow for all traffic destined to or from Business Loop 81 to access the central business district.

Additionally, a new railroad bridge will be constructed between Martin Luther King East and the new roundabout to carry the New York Susquehanna and Western Railway tracks over Business Loop 81. The new bridge will include blue painted steel and lighting to create a new gateway entrance into the City of Syracuse.

Additional contract five components include:

An off-ramp from Business Loop 81 northbound to Colvin Street to enhance connectivity to the downtown areas, Syracuse University, and the university’s south campus. View a rendering of the new Colvin Street exit.

Improvements to the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County’s storm water runoff and sewage systems.

Pedestrian and cyclist amenities, including designated bike lanes, shared use paths, new sidewalks and crosswalks with enhanced pedestrian activated signals.

New traffic signals with video detection on mast arm poles to enhance safety and traffic flow.

Noise barriers along Business Loop 81 southbound between Martin Luther King East and along the off-ramp to South State Street, South Salina Street, and Brighton Avenue, in the northbound direction between a half mile south of the I-81 bridge over Colvin Street to just north of the I-81 bridge over Colvin Street.

As part of NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to engage with the community at every step of the process, several outreach events will be scheduled to keep stakeholders informed about the project, including an open house for southside residents to learn more about contract five construction.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “With the fifth and final contract now awarded for Phase 1 of I-81’s transformation we have never been closer to realizing the dream of a reconnected Syracuse with green space and modern transportation for all. This contract will remove portions of the viaduct and signals that wheels are in motion to realize the city’s vision for a community grid to better connect Syracuse to a brighter future. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation as my north star. I am proud this significant over $250 million contract will be invested in Syracuse to reconnect the community and create good-paying construction jobs. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul and Mayor Walsh’s partnership in putting this federal funding to good use building the better, brighter future that Syracuse deserves.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Today marks another visible step forward in removing the outdated I-81 viaduct and constructing a better, more connected Syracuse and Central New York. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and commitment to bold infrastructure investments, we are creating a safer, smarter road system that will deliver smoother drives, stronger neighborhoods, cleaner air, and a brighter future for the region.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The I-81 project is transforming Central New York, and it’s exciting to see the next phase begin. As the final contract is awarded, we must continue reinvesting in the Syracuse area, ensuring the high-quality construction jobs go to workers in our community. This once-in-a-lifetime project aims not only to improve our infrastructure but also to unite Syracuse and guide us toward a brighter future. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership, NYSDOT for keeping the project on track, and my Senate Majority colleagues for their continued support.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “This milestone is about more than just one phase of concrete and construction — it’s part of a major step forward in reconnecting neighborhoods, restoring opportunity, and renewing a sense of unity across our community. For too long, infrastructure decisions have divided communities and limited potential across Central New York. With this next phase of the I-81 Project, we move closer to a future where every neighborhood in Syracuse and the surrounding area is part of the progress. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her partnership and her commitment to building a more connected and equitable CNY.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “I am pleased to see the final Phase I contract of the I-81 Viaduct Project awarded. This marks an important step in the construction of the project. I look forward to its timely completion.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “This investment not only addresses decades of infrastructure inequity, but also sets the foundation for a more connected, accessible, and unified community. The removal of the viaduct and the creation of the Community Grid will help restore neighborhoods that have been divided for far too long, and I commend Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for their continued commitment to making this vision a reality.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “The award of Contract Five means Syracuse continues to be all systems go for the positive transformation of Interstate 81. Work has already been occurring within the City of Syracuse, and with these next stages we will see even more progress toward the Community Grid. I thank Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez and the entire New York State Department of Transportation I-81 project team for advancing this critically important public infrastructure project.”

