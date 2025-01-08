Delta Breez Ranked Most Trusted Bathroom Ventilation Fan Brand in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Ventilation Fan Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delta Breez has been named the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedVentilation Fan Study, securing the top spot among bathroom ventilation fan brands. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 103.9, Delta Breez outperformed its competitors, earning the highest consumer trust. This marks a significant achievement for the brand, reflecting its strong reputation and commitment to quality and reliability in the bathroom ventilation market.The rankings are based on insights gathered from 3,942 respondents across the United States over the past year. Other top-ranked brands in the study include Broan, Panasonic, American Aldes, NuTone, Aero Pure, Air King, Aprilaire, and Fantech, all of which have earned national recognition among consumers shopping for a bathroom ventilation fan.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-ventilation-fan-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

