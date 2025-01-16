Apple Named America's Most Trusted Computer Brand for Seventh Consecutive Year, Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Personal Computer Brand Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Lifestory Research Study, Apple is the most trusted computer brand in the United States. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.7, Apple received the highest trust rating among the leading computer brands. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Apple has earned the top spot in the annual study, based on the opinions of 4,050 individuals surveyed across the United States over the past 12 months. Other top-ranked computer brands in the study include HP, Dell, Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer.The study found that consumers considering purchasing a new personal computer prioritize several key features. Performance, including processing speed, memory, and storage capacity, is a top concern, as buyers want a system that can handle everyday tasks and more demanding applications without lag. Display quality, including screen resolution and size, is also highly valued, especially for those using their computers for work, entertainment, or creative tasks. Battery life and portability are essential for consumers looking for laptops, with many seeking devices that offer long-lasting power and easy mobility. Additionally, brand reputation, customer support, and security features are crucial factors, as consumers want reliable and secure devices backed by responsive service. Finally, affordability and overall value for money play a significant role in decision-making.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-review-best-computer-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

