Lifestory Research Unveils 2025 America’s Most Trusted® Household Cleaning Brands

Cascade, Tide, and Lysol Lead America’s Most Trusted® Rankings in Annual Studies on Dishwasher Detergents, Laundry Detergents, and All-Purpose Cleaners Brands

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2025 America’s Most Trustedstudies, highlighting the top-rated brands in three essential categories of household cleaning products: dishwasher detergent, laundry detergent, and all-purpose cleaner. The rankings are based on consumer trust ratings from U.S. households surveyed over the past year.Cascade Ranks as Most Trusted Dishwasher Detergent Brand for Second Consecutive YearThe Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedDishwasher Detergent Brand Study reveals that Cascade retains its position as the most trusted dishwasher detergent brand. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.9, Cascade outperforms key competitors, including Finish, Method, and Amazon Basics. A total of 3,489 U.S. consumers participated in the survey, providing feedback on their dishwasher detergent preferences and trust levels.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-dishwasher-detergent-ranking-review Tide Named Most Trusted Laundry Detergent Brand for the Second Year in a RowFor the second consecutive year, Tide has secured the top spot in the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedLaundry Detergent Brand Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.9, Tide rated higher than other leading laundry detergent brands such as OxiClean, Arm & Hammer, and Persil. The survey, which included 4,682 participants, highlighted Tide’s reputation for delivering trusted, effective laundry solutions.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-laundry-detergent-ranking-review Lysol Earns Top Spot as Most Trusted All-Purpose Cleaning BrandThe 2025 America’s Most TrustedAll Purpose Cleaning Brand Study finds Lysol with the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 124.1. Lysol's trusted performance among consumers helped it outperform other popular brands, including Clorox, Windex, and Mr. Clean. Based on the feedback from 3,867 U.S. consumers, Lysol's consumer trust in the all-purpose cleaner category reflects its broad consumer loyalty.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-home-cleaner-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.