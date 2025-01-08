Trex Named America's Most Trusted Outdoor Decking Brand for Fifth Consecutive Year Lifestory Research Reports

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a continued demonstration of consumer confidence, Trex has earned the title of Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedOutdoor Decking brand.With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.9, Trex secured the highest trust rating among leading outdoor decking brands, reinforcing its position as the preferred choice for decking solutions. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that American consumers have rated Trex as the most trusted brand in the outdoor decking industry.The Lifestory Research 2025 ranking is based on comprehensive feedback from 3,926 consumers across the United States gathered over the past year. Trex outperformed other popular decking brands, including Envision, TimberTech, ChoiceDek, Fibron, and Deckorators, earning the highest trust scores.Achieving the distinction of America's Most Trusted Outdoor Decking brand for five consecutive years is a remarkable accomplishment for Trex and underscores the enduring trust of its customer base. This achievement reflects the company’s consistent dedication to delivering products that meet and exceed consumer expectations. It also speaks to the deep-rooted trust Trex has built over time, positioning the brand as a leader in the outdoor decking market. This sustained recognition highlights Trex’s ability to maintain consumer confidence and satisfaction year after year.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-decking-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

