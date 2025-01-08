Behr Named America’s Most Trusted Paint Brand in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Paint Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedPaint Study has revealed Behr as the most trusted paint brand among U.S. consumers. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.0, Behr continues to lead the paint industry, showcasing its strong reputation for quality and reliability.This high trust rating reflects Behr’s commitment to providing consumers with durable, high-performance products that consistently meet their needs.Based on a survey of 7,922 individuals conducted over the past year, the study ranks the most recognized paint brands based on consumer trust. Following Behr in the rankings are other well-known competitors, including Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore, Kilz, Valspar, Glidden, Pratt & Lambert, Olympic, Kelly-Moore, Dutch Boy, and Pittsburg Paint. While these brands have earned consumer recognition, Behr’s top score underscores its dominant position in the market and its continued success in building consumer confidence.Behr has earned the top spot in the annual study for four consecutive years, solidifying its standing as the trusted choice for paint among American consumers.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-paint-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.