Groundbreaking Book, 2030: A Blueprint for Humanity’s Exponential Leap to Launch at CES 2025

2030 Explores How Technology Will Reshape Economies, Industries, and Lives by the Next Decade

The authors have crafted a guide that doesn't just predict the future—it inspires it” — Nolan Bushnell, Founder of Atari & Chuck E Cheese

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated book 2030 : A Blueprint for Humanity’s Exponential Leap by Alan Smithson, Doug Hohulin, and Dr. Harvey Castro will debut globally at CES 2025, the world’s premier tech event. This visionary work offers an in-depth exploration of the technological revolutions poised to redefine life as we know it by the year 2030 and provides actionable insights for investors, policymakers, and innovators. Published by the esteemed University of Toronto Press, 2030 is available immediately at 2030Book.org.2030 delivers a transformative perspective on how humanity can leverage AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and clean energy to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. Featuring case studies from leading industries and collaborations with top global experts, the book highlights actionable takeaways for creating scalable, sustainable solutions. For example, it outlines how 80% of industries are expected to adopt AI by 2030, fundamentally reshaping economies and job markets.Key stats from 2030:- The global economy is projected to reach $166 trillion by 2030, growing at an average annual rate of 2.2% from 2019 to 2030​.- Autonomous Vehicles: The autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $13.6 trillion by 2030, with 10% of new vehicles globally achieving Level 4 or higher autonomy​.- By 2033, there could be one billion robots worldwide, significantly impacting industries ranging from security and disaster recovery to workforce replacement and household maintenance​.- Within five years, over five million students will leverage AI for learning and accessing education through innovative, nontraditional platforms, driving a new era of learning​.- Data centers will use 2-3% of the world’s power…by 2030, which will increase to 8-10% of the power of the entire planet.- Less than 15% of the world’s power comes from renewable energy sources.Early praise for 2030:“Essential guide for anyone preparing to navigate the exponential world of tomorrow” Eric Redmond, Author of 'Deep Tech' and Founder of Nike’s Technology Innovation Office“A vision for how humanity can rise to its greatest challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities” Cole Crawford, Co-Founder, Vapor.io, OpenStack & Open Compute“A strong starting point for understanding the significant shifts ahead” Timothy E. Bates, Godfather of TechCES 2025: The Perfect Launchpad - The launch of 2030 at CES 2025 underscores the book’s alignment with cutting-edge innovation. CES attendees will have exclusive access to Author Signings and Panel Discussions. Meet Alan Smithson and Dr. Harvey Castro in person and hear their unique perspectives on the future of technology. Special Edition Release: A limited run of the first edition at CES 2025 will be provided to speakers, thought leaders and media.A Visual and Interactive Experience - For an exclusive book trailer and downloadable media assets, including the book cover and author photos, visit 2030Book.org. Engage further with the concepts in 2030 through immersive XR experiences showcased at the CES 2025 venue.About the AuthorsAlan Smithson: Father, Founder, Futurist and now Author, Smithson Founder of METAVRSE, Unlimited Awesome, and Clean Data Centers. Named a Top 50 Digital Futurist, he is passionate about leveraging technology for societal good.Doug Hohulin: An AI Consultant and Futurist working on Healthcare, Road Safety/AV, Regulation/Governance/Policy, Education and Energy. He is working on how AI can save 1 Billion lives and a Co-Author of Tech Powered Healing: The Future of Medicine in the AI Age. He worked for Motorola and Nokia for 33 years in Strategy, Business Development, and Engineering roles.Harvey Castro, MD: A medical innovator and AI futurist, Dr. Castro brings over 20 years of ER experience to his visionary work. As an advisor to the Singapore Ministry of Health and the Texas Medical Association, he is at the forefront of integrating advanced technologies into healthcare systems. Dr. Castro’s unique blend of clinical expertise and forward-thinking approach positions him as a leading voice in reimagining global health and well-being through AI-driven solutions.Join the Conversation2030 is more than a book; it’s a call to action for humanity to navigate the exponential age with intention and ethics. CES attendees, investors, and global leaders are invited to engage with the authors and be part of this transformative journey. Website: 2030Book.orgAbout CESCESis the most influential tech event in the world, serving as the global stage for innovation. Featuring companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500s, CES is the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global trends. About the University of Toronto PressThe University of Toronto Press is a leading publisher of academic books and journals in North America, producing approximately 250 titles annually across business, the humanities, social sciences, and medical sciences. Committed to the mission of connecting ideas for a better world, the press advances this vision through its dynamic and diverse publishing program. https://utppublishing.com/

