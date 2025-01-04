PHILIPPINES, January 4 - Press Release

January 4, 2025 Gatchalian: 2025 budget to boost SHS TVL learners' employability with free national certification assessments To boost the employability of senior high school (SHS) learners under the technical-vocational livelihood track (TVL), the 2025 national budget will continue funding free assessments for the issuance of national certifications (NCs), Senator Win Gatchalian said. The national budget carried a special provision proposed by Gatchalian, making it mandatory for SHS-TVL learners to undergo free assessments. By requiring free assessments for SHS-TVL learners, Gatchalian hopes to see improvements in their certification rates. "Upang mabigyan natin ang mga senior high school learners sa ilalim ng TVL track ng mas mataas na tsansang makakuha ng magandang trabaho, patuloy nating pagsisikapang mabigyan sila ng libreng assessment para sa kanilang national certification. Maliban sa paglalaan ng pondo, isinulong din natin ang polisiya para maging mandatory sa mga mag-aaral ng TVL sa senior high school ang sumailalim sa assessment," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The lawmaker pushed the allocation of P438.162 million under the 2024 national budget to fund the free assessment and certification program of SHS-TVL learners. The funding, however, remains largely unutilized, especially because participation in the program is voluntary. Out of 1,039 SHS-TVL learners who took the assessment last year, only 926 got certified. The 2024 national budget's original target was to certify 420,967 graduates for Academic Year 2023-2024, but this was lowered to 197,077. To ensure the continuation of the free assessment and certification for SHS-TVL learners under the 2025 national budget, P275.86 million is allotted for the program on top of the unutilized funds from fiscal year 2024. The allocation will be lodged under the Department of Education's (DepEd) budget. Gatchalian: 2025 budget magpapalakas sa paghahanda ng SHS TVL learners sa trabaho Upang mapalakas ang kakayahang makahanap ng trabaho ang mga senior high school (SHS) learners sa ilalim ng technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) track, patuloy na popondohan ng 2025 national budget ang libreng pagsusuri para makakuha sila ng national certifications (NCs), ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Isang special provision na iminungkahi ni Gatchalian ang isinama sa 2025 national budget - ang pag-oobliga sa SHS-TVL learners na sumailalim sa libreng assessment. Sa pamamagitan nito, layon ni Gatchalian na mapataas ang bilang ng mga mag-aaral na nakakakuha ng sertipikasyon. "Upang mabigyan natin ang mga senior high school learners sa ilalim ng TVL track ng mas mataas na tsansang makakuha ng magandang trabaho, patuloy nating pagsisikapang mabigyan sila ng libreng assessment para sa kanilang national certification. Maliban sa paglalaan ng pondo, isinulong din natin ang polisiya para maging mandatory sa mga mag-aaral ng TVL sa senior high school ang sumailalim sa assessment," pahayag ni Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Itinulak ng senador ang paglalaan ng P438.162 milyon sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget para pondohan ang programang libreng assessment at certification ng SHS-TVL learners. Gayunpaman, nananatiling hindi nagagamit ang malaking bahagi ng pondong ito dahil boluntaryo lamang ang pagsali sa programa. Sa 1,039 SHS-TVL learners na kumuha ng pagsusuri noong nakaraang taon, 926 lamang ang nakakuha ng sertipikasyon. Ang naunang target sa 2024 national budget ay ang mabigyan ng sertipikasyon ang 420,967 graduates para sa Academic Year 2023-2024, ngunit ito ay binaba sa 197,077. Upang matiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng libreng assessment at certification para sa SHS-TVL learners sa ilalim ng 2025 national budget, nakalaan ang P275.86 milyon para sa programa, bukod pa sa hindi nagamit na pondo mula sa fiscal year 2024. Ang pondo ay nakalagak sa ilalim ng Department of Education (DepEd) budget.

