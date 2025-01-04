Syria Operational Update: ICRC work in Syria (27 November - 18 December 2024)

For a country and its people who have already lived through 13 years of devastating armed conflicts and other crises; where 90% of the people live below the poverty line; where over 7 million people are internally displaced; and where essential services, such as water, health care and food production are operating at less than half of their capacity, the recent developments brought with it new humanitarian needs and widespread displacement – inter- nal as well as across borders. While recent changes prompted people to return to their homes, it is not a return devoid of challenges as they come back to cities and towns partially destroyed and contam- inated by explosive ordnance. Further, as prisons were opened and detainees released, and as mass graves were found and at times unearthed, families also went through emotionally trying moments filled with hope but also with anguish, anger, and frustration.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in close coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society (SARC) has been responding to some of the most urgent needs of the past weeks, including in areas affected by ongoing armed conflicts and other violence situations. Meanwhile, it has adapted its response to the changing operational context by focusing on:

The missing and their families and former detainees: More than ever, we remain committed to bringing answers to the families, while continuing our efforts in favor of persons deprived of freedom, trying to gain access to all places of detention and, re-establishing family links (including between former detainees and their families).