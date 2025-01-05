CES 2025: Earable Neuroscience launches FRENZ’s Brainwaves Labs for dedicated global B2B and research partnerships

FRENZ Brainband - Personalized Audio Therapy Platform based on brainwaves tracking FRENZ Brainband as biomarkers for B2B research

At CES 2025, Earable Neuroscience introduces FRENZ Brainband's Brainwaves Research platform for pharmas and universities collaborations.

By providing precise brainwave tracking, Earable aims to enable new research opportunities in cognitive health and related fields” — Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer of Earable Neuroscience

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earable Neuroscience introduced its latest initiative, FRENZ’s Brainwaves Labs, at CES 2025. The platform highlights FRENZ Brainband's applications in research and pharmaceutical collaborations, offering real-time access to brainwaves, eye motion and facial muscle movement as bio markers for clinical and scientific use.Collaboration with Regeneron PharmaceuticalsFRENZ Brainband was used in a partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to measure facial muscle and eye movements. The study demonstrated the device’s ability to track specific activities like chewing and swallowing using EEG, EMG, and EOG data. This research resulted in a co-patent and supports the use of the device in neuromuscular disorder assessments.“FRENZ Brainband shows potential in providing accurate neuromuscular data for pharmaceutical research,” said Dr. Tam Vu, Founder/CEO of Earable. The study underscores its capacity to assist in drug development and treatment monitoring.Advancing Academic ResearchEarable’s partnerships with universities and research institutions have utilized the FRENZ Brainband in studies on sleep and epilepsy, providing researchers with real-time electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and electrooculography (EOG) data. The device offers 24-hour monitoring and raw data access, enabling continuous tracking of brain activity in natural settings.A study published in Nature Scientific Reports demonstrated FRENZ Brainband's accuracy in sleep staging, achieving 89% concordance with polysomnography (PSG), the gold standard for sleep studies. This validation underscores its reliability for clinical and research applications, such as identifying sleep disturbances and seizure activity. The ability to deliver high-fidelity biometrics comparable to PSG positions the FRENZ Brainband as a cost-effective, portable tool for advancing neurological and cognitive health research.Earable B2B Brainwaves LabsAt CES, Earable announced the B2B Brainwaves Labs, inviting partnerships with universities, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare innovators. The labs provide tools for developing custom algorithms and accessing research-grade data.“By providing precise brainwave tracking, Earable aims to enable new research opportunities in cognitive health and related fields,” said Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer of Earable.FRENZ Brainband’s biometrics include EEG, heart rate, SpO2, EMG, and EOG, supporting studies on cognitive performance, neurodegenerative diseases, pain management, and more. A joint research to integrate with MedM, a global leader in remote patient monitoring platform, will launch in Q2 2025.About Earable NeuroscienceFRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience is a 3x CES Innovation Award-winning AI wearable designed to optimize sleep, focus, and cognitive performance. Utilizing real-time brainwave tracking and personalized audio therapy, FRENZ delivers clinically proven, science-backed solutions to help users fall asleep faster, stay focused, and enhance mental recovery. Backed by Samsung Ventures and Founders Fund, FRENZ has been featured as a Top Tech Trend to Watch in BBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Daily Mail, The Times, USA Today, Reviewed.com, Mashable, Yahoo! Finance, and Euronews.Media Contact media@earable.aiB2B/ Research Contact: kimi@earable.ai - Chief Innovation OfficerWebsite: frenzband.com

FRENZ Brainband Introduction

