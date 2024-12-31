Earable® Neuroscience Wins CES Innovation Awards with FRENZ Brainband's Focus Feature at CES 2025

FRENZ Brainband - CES Innovation Awards 2023-2025 FRENZ Brainband honored with CES Innovation Awards 2025

Earable Neuroscience wins the CES 2025 Innovation Award for Digital Health, marking its third consecutive win and unveiling Focus Feature and B2B partnerships.

FRENZ Brainband has evolved from an award-winning sleep solution to an EEG-based digital therapy platform. We are scaling global research and B2B partnerships.” — Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has honored Earable® Neuroscience with a 2025 CES Innovation Awards® in Digital Health , marking its third consecutive win from 2023 to 2025. Earable also revealed its plans to announce a major roadmap update and its ambition to redefine cognitive health for daily life at CES 2025.EarableNeuroscience, the company behind the groundbreaking FRENZ Brainband, is set to make waves at CES 2025, teasing its plans to revolutionize human cognitive performance and mental well-being. Honored with the 2025 CES Innovation Awardsin Digital Health, Earable continues its streak as a trailblazer in brainwave-based consumer technology.Since its debut, the FRENZ Brainband has garnered global recognition as a first-of-its-kind EEG wearable that seamlessly bridges cutting-edge neuroscience with practical, consumer-focused solutions. Over the past three years, the device has achieved CES Innovation Awardsacross three prestigious categories:2023 (Wearable Tech): Celebrated for delivering clinically proven CBT-I therapy and advanced sleep tracking technology, empowering users to reclaim their nights and improve their overall well-being.2024 (Accessibility and Aging Tech): Honored for addressing sleep challenges in aging populations with its non-invasive, science-backed solutions for restorative sleep.2025 (Digital Health): Recognized for its anticipated advancements in focus and cognitive performance, solidifying Earable’s role as a leader in digital health innovation.“Winning three consecutive CES awards reflects our relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of neuroscience and making it accessible to everyday users,” said Dr. Tam Vu, Founder of EarableNeuroscience.“This is just the beginning as we continue to explore the untapped potential of brainwave technology.”As EarableNeuroscience builds excitement for its upcoming CES showcase, the company is preparing to offer an exclusive sneak peek of its highly anticipated Focus feature. Designed to advance cognitive health and enhance productivity, this feature addresses a spectrum of needs—from supporting individuals with ADHD, Alzheimer’s, and brain dementia to empowering students and working professionals to achieve better focus in their daily lives.The CES demonstration is expected to draw over 50 exclusive media representatives and B2B partners, providing them with first-hand experience of the Focus feature in action.“We are excited to share our latest innovation with the world’s top media and industry leaders,” said Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer at Earable. “The FRENZ Brainband has evolved from an award-winning sleep solution to an EEG-based digital therapy platform redefining how we approach focus and cognitive performance. We are scaling global research and B2B partnerships.” Ms. Doan will speak on this topic at the session "Everyday Neurotech: Brain-Computer Interfaces for All" at CES 2025, 7 Jan 2025.The FRENZ Brainband has already made significant strides in improving sleep health and well-being for thousands of users worldwide. Its CBT-I-based audio therapy has been clinically proven to help users fall asleep faster—reducing sleep onset time by 40-70% on average, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed—delivering measurable results for those managing sleep disorders, stress, and burnout.Earable’s focus on turning complex brainwave data into actionable insights has not only earned praise from CES but also caught the attention of researchers and healthcare providers globally. With partnerships spanning academic institutions and early adoption by corporate wellness programs, Earable is poised to announce major global partnerships at CES 2025.Earable’s CES 2025 showcase is shaping up to be one of the event’s highlights, with its exclusive by-invitation-only demo event offering a glimpse into the company’s ambitious roadmap for digital health.As part of the event, select attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Focus feature’s transformative potential in redefining how we think about productivity, memory, and mental clarity.Stay tuned as Earable prepares to unveil its next chapter in digital health innovation.*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.–About EarableNeuroscienceFRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience is a 3x CES Innovation Award-winning AI wearable designed to optimize sleep, focus, and cognitive performance. Utilizing real-time brainwave tracking and personalized audio therapy, FRENZ delivers clinically proven, science-backed solutions to help users fall asleep faster, stay focused, and enhance mental recovery. Backed by Samsung Ventures and Founders Fund, FRENZ has been featured as a Top Tech Trend to Watch in BBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Daily Mail, The Times, USA Today, Reviewed.com, Mashable, Yahoo! Finance, and Euronews.Media Contact: media@earable.aiB2B/ Research Contact: kimi@earable.ai - Chief Innovation Officer

