MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 23, 2024, to Monday, December 30, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 23, 2024, through Monday, December 30, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 27 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Janson Bionte LaSalle, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Permit Suspended. CCN: 24-198-693

Thursday, December 26, 2024

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Derrick Antonio Jones, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device CCN: 24-199-584

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Eighth Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-199-631

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Zahir Amin Baity, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-199-639

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and an American Tactical GSG-16 .22 caliber rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-199-656

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Sean Strozier, of La Plata, MD, and 28-year-old Terrell Anderson, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Counterfeit Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-199-662

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus Int’l PT-247 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Yasin IBN Yusuf Mohammed, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-199-730

Friday, December 27, 2024

A Smith & Wesson 64 .38 revolver was recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Lindriell Jameece Whitfield, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 24-200-079

A Sig Sauer P-365 SAS 9mm caliber handgun and a Heckler & Koch USP GMBH .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5200 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Joshua Watson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-200-082

A Sig Sauer P-226 Elite 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-238 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-200-146

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jamal Johns, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-200-231

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Antwane Dwayne Daniels, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 24-200-135

Saturday, December 28, 2024

A Canik TP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tyler Lathan Beckwith, of Beltsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-200-290

A Mauser P-08 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Tewkesbury Place, Northwest. CCN: 24-200-565

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Interstate 395 Northbound to C Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-200-762

Sunday, December 29, 2024

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old London Sean Bryant, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation. CCN: 24-200-777

A Smith & Wesson MPD 15-22 rifle was recovered in the 3900 block of Ames Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-200-947

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 980 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Nathan Stephane Cinada, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-201-025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michael Brawner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-201-045

A Beretta 85 FS .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Delonte Antonio Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 24-201-058